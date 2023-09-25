Road closures to avoid when William Nicol is renamed on Tuesday

The JRA said road users can expect delays between 09:30 and 12:00.

The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has urged motorists to consider alternate routes on Tuesday morning due to road closures and lane reductions at the William Nicol and Sandton Drive intersection.

This comes after Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is set to officially rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

The JRA said road users can expect closures and delays between 09:30 and 12:00.

Impact

“The lane reduction at the intersection is expected to impact commuters in the following ways:

Reduction in the southbound through lanes on William Nicol Drive through the intersection

Closure of the left-turn slip lane as well as through lane from Sandton Drive before the William Nicol Drive intersection. Drivers should make use of the right-turn lanes to execute left turn and through movements.

Closure of one of the exclusive right-turn lanes northbound on William Nicol Drive just before the Sandton Drive intersection

Reduction in the left-turn lane northbound on William Nicol Drive just before the Sandton Drive intersection.

The JRA has urged motorists to plan their routes.

“Please plan your travel accordingly and consider alternative routes if possible; our team is working to minimise disruptions, but delays are anticipated during this time,” the JRA in a statement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience; Your safety is our priority, so please drive cautiously through the reduced lanes, follow all posted signs, and be mindful of people in the intersection.”

ALSO READ: ANC and EFF lock horns over Madikizela-Mandela street rename

Locked horns

Earlier in the week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) locked horns over the William Nicol renaming.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu accused the ANC of copying EFF’s motion he said was long tabled in the Johannesburg council.

Shivambu accused the ANC of celebrating EFF’s “achievements and courageous victories”.

“Fact is William Nicol Drive was renamed to Winnie Mandela Drive due to the EFF’s motion in the City of Johannesburg. What’s pathetic though is that the ANC insulted Mama Nomzamo when we proposed a motion to rename CTIA after her. South Africa will liberate itself from hypocrites and opportunists next year,” Shivambu said in a tweet.

Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

ALSO READ: What is in a name change?