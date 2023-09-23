ANC and EFF lock horns over Madikizela-Mandela street rename

The ANC in Joburg plans to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) are once again fighting over the legacy of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The plans by the ANC in Johannesburg to rename William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela did not go down well with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

‘Hypocrites’

The EFF’s second-in-command fired a salvo at the ANC on Friday, accusing them of copying EFF’s motion he says was long tabled in the Johannesburg council.

Shivambu accused the ANC of celebrating EFF’s “achievements and courageous victories”.

You guys are celebrating @EFFSouthAfrica’s achievements and courageous victories. FACT is William Nicol Drive was renamed to Winnie Mandela Drive due to the EFF’s motion in the City of Johannesburg. What’s pathetic though is that the ANC insulted Mama Nomzamo when we proposed a… https://t.co/vADI0gAyS8 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 22, 2023

The EFF has over the years honoured the late firebrand politician and even named their Johannesburg headquarters after her.

EFF leader Julius Malema further urged the ANC to rename Cape Town International Airport after her in a speech delivered at her funeral in 2018.

The Red Berets claiming her as their stalwart remains a bitter pill to swallow for the governing ANC.

Street rename ‘was ANC motion’

ANC regional leaders dismissed Shivambu’s social media post as “another populist utterance from the EFF which is baseless and has no truth to it”.

“It is in fact the ANC which tabled the motion through Councillor Loyiso Masuku and seconded by Councillor Salphina Mulaudzi on 27 September 2018, which was approved by the council.

“The ANC further wishes to remind the EFF that Mama Winnie Mandela was a stalwart of the ANC and not of the EFF.

“Therefore, no matter how much they wish it upon the stars and their unknown ancestors, this fact shall never change.

“Their draught of stalwarts seemingly gives the 10-year-old EFF amnesia on where the great heroes and heroines of our nation come from,” secretary Sasabona Manganye said in a statement.