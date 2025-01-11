Khoisan SA Queen Cynthia Triegard dies, Khoisan and supporters in mourning

The Khoisan was plunged into mourning by the news that Queen Cynthia Triegard, 54, died in an accident between Noupoort and Colesberg on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which was allegedly overturned due to a burst tyre.

Five occupants aged between 18 and 57 years were transported to the Colesberg Mannie Dipico Hospital with slight to serious injuries for medical attention. Khoi-san Driegaat, also known as King Khoisan SA, was among the passengers.

Sam confirmed the queen’s passing on Saturday and said Driegaat sustained serious injuries.

According to SABC News, the National Khoisan Council has confirmed that he remains in hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Samuel van Niekerk, eldest brother of Triagaardt, also confirmed the passing of his sister and the injuries of his brother-in-law, IOL reported.

“We received information early on Friday morning that they couldn’t do anything for my sister after the accident. They were still busy trying to resuscitate King Khoisan SA earlier this morning. It is heartbreaking, but it is the unfortunate reality,” said Van Niekerk.

Driegaat: ‘I still have a mission to complete’

According to Netwerk24, speaking from his hospital bed on Friday night, Driegaat was thankful that he survived.

“When the car rolled and I was falling around, I just said: “Lord, you brought me this far. I have a mission, and it’s not over yet. Someone looked over me, and I think the Lord said I can’t go now. I still have a few things to do, but I’m grateful to be one who survived.

“I tried to hide under the dashboard. I thought I was going to die, but now I have another chance to complete my calling,” he said.

Driegaat said he was in a lot of pain. “My pelvis has shifted, and I must remain on bedrest for the next two weeks. Fortunately, I didn’t break anything, but I have bruised muscles.

“I understand my wife is no longer with us, but I don’t have the details yet. I haven’t gone to see her yet, but I was informed of her passing,” he said.

Simon Witbooi, aka Hemelbesem, the chat rhymer, was behind the wheel of the silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

With them in the car were Drigaat’s son Cynton Triegard and his girlfriend, Tebogo Michelle Tshabalala, as well as one Wayne, who is believed to be a supporter of the king. His surname is not known at this stage.

King Khoisan SA demands to be recognised as the First Nation of South Africa, for their language and dialects to be made official, for land to be returned to them, and for the term “coloured” to be abolished. Picture: Jacques Nelles

King Khoisan faces eviction after 7-Year protest

Stanley Petersen, a member of the National Khoisan Council, says the couple was travelling from their home in Gqeberha to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where Driegaat is facing an eviction order.

Driegaat and others have been camping on the lawns of the Union Buildings for over seven years to bring attention to the struggles of the Khoi and San communities.

Last month, the Department of Public Works secured an eviction order, giving them until Saturday to vacate the premises.

However, according to IOL, Driegaat said that they will resist removal.

“If they remove us by force, it will create both national and international havoc. We will continue to go around this country, speaking about the government’s injustice against the Khoisan people.”

He said they were prepared to either be put in jail or shot at by law-enforcement authorities.

The eviction order states that if the respondents do not leave the property, the department, as the main applicant, along with the sheriff, a deputy of the court, or members of the South African Police Service (Saps), is authorised to demolish or remove the temporary dwelling and greenhouse set up by the respondents at the Union Buildings.

Messages of sympathy pour in

After Triegard’s death, supporters of the Khoisan took to social media to express their condolences.

Facebook comedian Oom Biza Van Die Kaap posted on his page, “Our sincere condolences to King Khoisan SA and family. We pray God’s divine strength and comfort over you.”

Debbie else wrote: “So sad, my dear friends, who only fought to be recognised, RIP Queen, and prayers to you, King Khoisan.

Gail Lawrence saluted the late queen by writing: “Rest in Peace, rise in Power, Queen Cynthia. We Salute you, sister. Your journey and sacrifice will never be forgotten. You have now joined our ancestors. Please pass on our gratitude and love.

Police investigates case of culpable homicide

According to Sam, the Noupoort police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the accident.

Sam said the police appeal to road users to adhere to road safety rules, perform proper vehicle inspections before trips, and stay alert.

