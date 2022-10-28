King Misuzulu’s ceremony: Here’s which roads to avoid

Citizen Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has announced road closures ahead of the certificate of recognition handing-over ceremony of King Misuzulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the certificate to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

The ceremony follows King Misuzulu’s coronation in August, after he ascended to the throne in March 2021, following the death of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The theme of the event is ‘liphumile iLanga kwaZulu – the Sun has risen on the Zulu nation‘.

According to KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, about 82,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, which is open to all members of the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Once the 48,000 capacity is reached inside the stadium, people will be accommodated in the overflow areas. Members of the public are encouraged to arrive at the venue as early as the gates will open from 7am in the morning,” said Dube-Ncube in a media briefing on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal is geared up to welcome some 82 000 visitors expected to descend on Durban this weekend (29 October 2022) for the Coronation of the new King of the Zulu Nation, his Royal Majesty King MisuZulu ka Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu.#UyamemezaOkandaba pic.twitter.com/t3IV3MsoHY— EDTEA KZN (@edtea_kzn) October 27, 2022

As a result, tight security measures have been put in place, while some roads will be closed during the day.

Preparations for the Handing Over of Certificate of Recognition to His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini – Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. #UyamemezaOkaNdaba pic.twitter.com/C8bH6cMMbG— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) October 28, 2022

King Misuzulu ceremony road closures:

Masabalala Yengwa Avenue south bound will be closed at Simiso Nkwanyana Road with traffic directed to proceed west on Simiso Nkwanyana Road.

Umngeni Road south bound will be closed from Simiso Nkwanyana Road while traffic travelling on Umngeni Road from the north will be diverted west on Simiso Nkwanyana Road to join Umngeni Road at Balance Road.

Isaiah Ntshangase from Umngeni Road will be closed. Controlled access will apply.

No traffic will be allowed on Isaiah Ntshangase from Umngeni Road to Masabalala Yengwa Avenue. Isaiah Ntshangase Road will only be open from the M4 up to the gate of the Golf Country Club and Natal Mounted Rifle Base. After this point, no traffic will be allowed to travel west on Isaiah Ntshangase. Vehicles going to the above-mentioned places will enter and exit at M4

Battery Beach Road at Snell Parade will be closed. Controlled access will be applicable.

All Umngeni north bound traffic will remain uniterrupted as the north bound lanes will be open

Traffic travelling east on Simiso Nkwanyana Road will be directed north, joining Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.

Vehicles travelling north of Masabalala Yengwa Avenue will exit at the Sandile Thusi Road offramp. Traffic will turn right on Sandile Thusi Road, drive in an easterly direction and join the M4 (Ruth First Highway) or travel towards the beach. At this same intersection, traffic will be allowed to travel west on Sandile Thusi Road towards Umngeni Road as the uMngeni north bound will remain open. At this intersection, no traffic will be allowed to go towards the Moses Mabhida Stadium as the road will be closed

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde