Terrorist threat won’t impact King Misuzulu’s coronation ceremony – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele conducted a safety inspection of the Moses Mabhida Stadium ahead of the certificate of recognition handing-over ceremony of King Misuzulu.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the certificate to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, in what Bheki Cele describes as a “once-in-a-lifetime event”.

King Misuzulu’s coronation

Cele addressed officers at the parade on Friday, and urged them to make the best of “this historic event”, as SA and the world will be watching.

WATCH: Cele addresses officers

The handover of the certificate to King MisuZulu is a once in a lifetime event. Come celebrate with us tomorrow. Liphumile iLanga KwaZulu. #UyamemezaOkaNdaba pic.twitter.com/WKJck4bved — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 28, 2022

“The King of the Zulus will be given the certificate… in front of the nation, in front of the province and in front of the world. He will be saying: ‘Here is your King’.”

Bheki Cele urged officers to “uphold the law and enforce it”, and put those who misbehave “back in line” to ensure the event is “given the dignity it deserves”.

To ensure drama-free ceremony, Cele said officers will be deployed along various strategic routes, including hotels and public places of gathering.

“It’s an event that doesn’t happen every day, every year, every month, and it is important to take full advantage of what will be happening tomorrow.”

WATCH: Terrorist threat not an issue

[Watch] @SAPoliceService Minister Cele has indicated there is no alert on the security threat & assured SAns who will be attending the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to #KingMisuzulu Ka Zwelithini. #UyamemezaOkaNdaba pic.twitter.com/2dRMFsdCm0— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 28, 2022

The ceremony follows King Misuzulu’s coronation in August. He ascended to the throne in March 2021, after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The theme of the event is ‘liphumile iLanga kwaZulu – the Sun has risen on the Zulu nation‘.

‘Do everything within the law’

“You are not tourists, visiting and enjoying the day… Your [responsibility] is to make sure all happens peacefully,” Cele said.

He told officers they are “the face of the government and the event”, and will, as such, have to deal with matters decisively.

“But do everything within the law. Be decisive, be tough,” he said.

Live broadcast on Saturday

The Mzansi Magic Channel 161 will carry the broadcast of King Misuzulu’s ceremony from 10am on Saturday, titled: Bayede: The Royal Zulu Coronation Live from Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “We’re honoured to be broadcasting this momentous occasion to DStv subscribers”.

“We look forward to what will be a momentous broadcast, and are excited to bring in Mzansi Magic viewers along to witness a ceremony steeped in rich history and tradition,” Adonisi said.