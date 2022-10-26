‘Kings are not voted for or picked,’ says Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Siphumelele Khumalo

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has dispelled assumptions and accusations of appointing Misuzulu kaZwelithini as King for his personal reasons and explained that his kingship stemmed from indigenous customary law.

Kingship

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Buthelezi, in an interview on Newzroom Afrika, said that kings are not voted for or picked. Whoever was appointed by the reigning or previous kings will hold the position, he said.

He said the king became king because he was chosen by his parents and his late father asked the nation to pay dowry for his mother.

“Even with the present king, it is not a question of liking him, but according to indigenous customary law, he has been pointed out such that his father called on the nation to pay lobola or dowry for Princess Ntfombi (The late Zulu nation’s Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu).“

Relationship with the late King Goodwill Zwelithini

Speaking of his relationship with the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Buthelezi said many people tried to drive a wedge between them and even went as far as creating rumours that he was given the position as his prime minister to promote fortunes of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“There were many ups and downs, agreements of cause. There were also a lot of people who worked on creating a rift between us – even some political opportunists.

“And then of cause, they spun a story that I have just been muscled into this position to promote fortunes of the IFP. These were lies because as you know from history, where was IFP during King Shaka’s time when Ngqengelele served him?” he asked

“Where was IFP when Mnyama served King Mpande, King Cetshwayo and King Dinuzulu? There was no IFP. My mother is King Dinuzulu’s daughter – she is King Solomon and Prince Mshiyeni’s sister. Now I don’t know how one muscles in, if they are a member of the family.

“In his case, his mother was the tenth wife of twenty, but he became the heir and his brother tried to dispute the position.”

He said one of his older brothers disputed his position but lost the case because of the indigenous law in place.

Double tragedy for Zulu nation

The late king Goodwill Zwelithini with his third wife, queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu. Picture: Twitter

“It has been a tragedy for us because our late king was the longest-reigning of all AmaZulu monarchs. He was just about almost 50 years on the throne and I served him for all those years as his prime minister,” said Buthelezi.

He added that Queen Mantfombi’s death, which took place a few weeks after her husband’s, was very painful for the Zulu nation to go through.

Misuzulu recognised as king

In August, Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, and some other royal family members, announced Prince Buzabazi, the third born son of Queen Buhle Mathe as their chosen king, and said they did not recognise Misuzulu as the king.

“It is very tragic at present that some members of the family are trying to create conflict unnecessarily when it comes to succession. But of course we know that the president of the country has already made his decision that Misuzulu is the rightful heir that has been gazetted as well ahead of the day he is handed that certificate.”

“I am very deeply hurt because I don’t deserve this at all. I have explained this fully and even made an example of myself, of how I became a king of the Buthelezi clan. Those who have rebelled must come back so the royal family can be united.

King Misuzulu, who last month concluded the first leg of his coronation called entering the kraal, will officially receive his accreditation certificate from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a ceremony scheduled to take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.