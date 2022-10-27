King Misuzulu certificate handover: 48,000 guests expected to attend ceremony

Siphumelele Khumalo

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the world was in high anticipation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ceremony on Saturday because an event like this last took place in 1971.

“Such is the significance of this event, that even for many of us it will be the first time that in the history of the Zulu nation, we will be witnessing history unfolding before us,” said Dube-Ncube, who was speaking at a press briefing ahead of the ceremony that will take place on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

“We have done all preparations to ensure that this becomes successful and will leave behind a legacy to be remembered by many generations to come.”

Theme

The premier said the event is themed “Liphumile ilanga KwaZulu”, which means “the sun has risen on the Zulu nation”, as it has inspired a wave of hope in society following the deaths of King Zwelithini and Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu last year.

Thousands of guests expected

There are 48,000 guests expected to fill up the stadium.

“Due to the magnitude and significance of this once-in-a-lifetime event we are anticipating a huge attendance and as such an overflow venue has been arranged at the People’s Park both in the East and West wings and public viewing screens will be installed to accommodate as many people as possible,” said Dube-Ncube.

Gates open at 7am

The premier said access to the stadium is open to all members of the public on a first come first served basis.

“Once the 48,000 capacity is reached inside the stadium, people will be accommodated in the overflow areas. Members of the public are encouraged to arrive at the venue as early as the gates will open from 07am in the morning.”

The NATJOINTS has been activated and is working closely with the Security cluster comprising SAPS, eThekwini Municipality and Security officials as well as many safety volunteers.

“We know that dangerous weapons will not be allowed.”

Cost implications

Dube-Ncube said the government will provide details of the actual expenditure as opposed to estimates through detailed expenditure reports to the accounting structures in the Legislature.

“In conclusion, all eyes are trained on KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. We all have a duty to make this event a resounding success. Our Kings are our custodian of our heritage and way of life, they are our symbols of unity and social cohesion.”

