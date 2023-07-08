‘Komati is Eskom’s future’ but residents demand accountability
By Reitumetse Makwea
Uncertainty and trust issues loom in Middelburg as the Just Energy Transition unfolds at the Komati power station.
An informal settlement in Komati is seen with the Komati Power Station, operated by Eskom, in the background on 23 March 2023. In October 2022 the power station was decommissioned as it reached the end of its operating life. This has left the surrounding community struggling as most were employed at the plant. Photo: Michel Bega/The Citizen
