By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
8 Jul 2023
7:00 am
News

‘Komati is Eskom’s future’ but residents demand accountability

Uncertainty and trust issues loom in Middelburg as the Just Energy Transition unfolds at the Komati power station.

An informal settlement in Komati is seen with the Komati Power Station, operated by Eskom, in the background, 23 March 2023.
An informal settlement in Komati is seen with the Komati Power Station, operated by Eskom, in the background on 23 March 2023. In October 2022 the power station was decommissioned as it reached the end of its operating life. This has left the surrounding community struggling as most were employed at the plant. Photo: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Waning confidence in government has seen uncertainty mount among locals in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, ahead of the Just Energy Transition rollout at the Komati power station. The Presidential Climate Commission, with ministers Barbara Creecy and Pravin Gordhan, visited the power station yesterday after it was officially taken off the grid in October last year. Engaging the community, Gordhan said Komati not only represented a practical example of how South Africa would conduct its energy transition, but also provided a glimpse into Eskom’s future. “Komati is South Africa’s reality. It’s where South Africa’s Just Energy Transition is going to be tested and...

