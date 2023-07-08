‘Komati is Eskom’s future’ but residents demand accountability

Waning confidence in government has seen uncertainty mount among locals in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, ahead of the Just Energy Transition rollout at the Komati power station. The Presidential Climate Commission, with ministers Barbara Creecy and Pravin Gordhan, visited the power station yesterday after it was officially taken off the grid in October last year. Engaging the community, Gordhan said Komati not only represented a practical example of how South Africa would conduct its energy transition, but also provided a glimpse into Eskom’s future. “Komati is South Africa’s reality. It’s where South Africa’s Just Energy Transition is going to be tested and...

Waning confidence in government has seen uncertainty mount among locals in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, ahead of the Just Energy Transition rollout at the Komati power station.

The Presidential Climate Commission, with ministers Barbara Creecy and Pravin Gordhan, visited the power station yesterday after it was officially taken off the grid in October last year.

Engaging the community, Gordhan said Komati not only represented a practical example of how South Africa would conduct its energy transition, but also provided a glimpse into Eskom’s future.

“Komati is South Africa’s reality. It’s where South Africa’s Just Energy Transition is going to be tested and prepared for. Komati is the place where the tyre hits the road,” he said.

But Middelburg residents argued that the lack of communication and consultations were affecting the trust that community members had in Eskom and the government.

The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Mpumalanga president, Sydney Kunene, urged Gordhan to ensure transparency through the entire process.

“We’re sitting with mafias among us and I can tell you now soon we’ll have mafias in our area. The saddest part of it is that they will not be coming from here, but will have people organising them internally,” he said.

Gordhan said the transition would present major opportunities for SA and “through this transition, no-one will be left behind”.

“The just in the Just Energy Transition is absolutely crucial,” he added.

“Not only for saying how do we ensure that our communities cope with the changes that are going to take place at Komati, but also in the course of changing the nature of the relationship between Komati and the communities around Komati.”

He said it was important to find new ways of economic inclusivity and economic empowerment.

“Can we find new ways of creating new entrepreneurs in this area? [This] is so that it can become real economic activity as opposed to dependence on one power station.

“In that way, we reduce the levels of unemployment; increase the levels of entrepreneurship in South Africa and people learn to become part of the new world,” he said.

Kunene said those opportunities should start locally within the community.

“In our organisation we have farming, mining and all other sorts of activities and we can help identify community members,” he said.

Community member Themba Majuta said residents needed to know who to hold accountable “when promises are not met”.

“We cannot say preparations are under way when our leaders don’t know anything about those preparations.

“You cannot bring people who are not from here and say that consultations were done,” he said.

“We need full transparency and it starts with understanding how many people were moved, laid off and lost their jobs when Komati was closed.

“It’s true the numbers they are giving us now are not authentic.

“And if this is how we are starting the transition journey excluding community members and lying, then there will definitely be pushback from the community.”

Responding to the question of the employment of people who previously worked at the plant, Gordhan said workers were relocated to other plants or reskilled to do other jobs.

“There are a number of ideas, but also the beginnings of new programmes which will address the issue of jobs, training and people development…” he said.