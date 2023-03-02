Kruger National Park damage costs start from R110 million

Reitumetse Makwea

A number of bridges are still under water across the Kruger National Park, with estimates for repairs upwards of R110 million, the park’s technical services team said.

General manager for technical services Aurel Nyambi said this was not the final cost, as the team was still assessing all the damage.

Flooding

The park was hit by heavy rain, which wreaked havoc, causing widespread flooding. The major rivers in and around the Kruger were in full flood.

Nyambi said the team was also assessing roads and infrastructure. “We want to allow access as soon as possible on the most popular roads because operations such as game drives are still affected.

The busiest road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie is completely destroyed,” he said. “Tourists and visitors love that road and at this stage you cannot access it, or the camps it leads to.

“At least four places have been cut off.”

Roads foreman Aretha Molekwa, who is responsible for the maintenance of all roads, said the Lower Sabie Road on the Nwatimhiri Bridge was the most damaged.

Entry points washed away

Both entry points of the bridge had been washed away. “Judging from the debris hanging on the deck of the bridge and trees blocking the road, it shows us how high the water was and how it completely swallowed the bridge.

“The structure has been damaged completely and the road has been eroded.” She said depending on when the rain stops, repairs could take four to six months.

A dam close to Nwatimhiri Bridge, which is commonly known as the hippo pool, was full to capacity, with water going its banks towards the side of the road.

Molekwa said the Nwatimhiri road was completely covered by debris. The low-level bridge at Sun River is still covered with water, with inspections on hold.

Nyambi said the perimeter fences at camps such as Biyamiti Bushveld Camp were severely damaged. However, there was no other major damage to buildings.

Access

“The first thing is to restore access, especially the road between Skukuza and Tshokwane because that’s the main access,” he said.

“We could temporarily repair it as soon as possible to allow access, especially for the technical team to assess further damage on other sites.”

