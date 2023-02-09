WATCH: Kruger Park warns visitors of closed roads and flooded bridges

Faizel Patel

The Kruger National Park said it has closed some bridges in the reserve due to heavy rains and flooding.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for several areas across the country.

Swollen rivers

Speaking to The Citizen, SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said they have been monitoring the overnight rains very closely.

“The Sabie River is swollen, it is flowing very strongly and we have also seen the Masechaka and Crocodile River flowing very strongly.”

“We haven’t seen any infrastructure damage as yet. As a precautionary measure we have closed the bridges that are flooded by the river that will be travelling from the Paul Kruger gate to the rest camp,” Phaahla said.

Precautions

Phaahla has urged people travelling to the Kruger National Park to take extra precautions.

“We are advising people that are travelling to through the Kruger National Park not to use the Crocodile Bridge entrance and when they come to low-lying bridges to be extra careful and not take any chances.”

The SANParks spokesperson said some of the animals have moved to higher ground avoid the heavy rain.

“We don’t normally have animals dying because of floods. But [it’s] tourists, visitors and contractors that we are worried about. The gravel roads should be regarded as very dangerous and we don’t want people to use them because people might get stuck and be isolated in those areas. Even though you may have a 4×4, the current of the water may be stronger than the torque of the car.”

Kruger National Park open

Phaahla added the park is open to visitors and tourists.

“There are people who have booked overnight. Because some of out staff that live outside are affected by the closure of some of the bridges, we ask our tourists to be very patient with us as we try and bring in the staff.

“We are also going to be getting updates on flights out of Skukuza and into Skukuza from Airlink because the bridge linking the Skukuza rest camp to the airport is also flooded at this stage,” Phaahla said.

