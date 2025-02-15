Wild weather: Heavy rains prompt road closures amid flooding in Kruger National Park

Several roads have been closed following a severe bout of heavy rains which lashed the Kruger National Park on Friday evening.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has closed down several roads within the Kruger National Park (KNP) after isolated heavy downpours resulted in localised flooding on Friday night.

The latest flooding comes in the short space of a month since the park was battered by heavy rains which resulted in the closure of several camps and roads.

On Saturday, the park’s disaster management teams were on high alert in Nxanatseni, which is situated north of the Kruger.

Kruger Park flooding

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla urged visitors to the park to exercise caution when venturing out on game drives by observing no-entry signs, especially on gravel roads.

According to Phaahla, several roads have been affected with low-level bridges flooded by the rains.

“Mopani and surrounding areas were most affected, while Phalaborwa, Olifants, Letaba did not receive such heavy rains and had not reported any road closures.”

Kruger Park flooding: Steer clear of these roads and bridges

The following roads are currently inaccessible:

Main road between Mopani and Phalaborwa, Punda Maria and Shingwedzi;

Letaba low-water bridge on the H14 road close to Phalaborwa; and

Shimuwini camp access road.

Phaahla said road teams are on the scene to monitor the situation, as well as to make proper assessments and recommendations.

Alternative roads

“Thus far, no casualties or damage to personal properties have been reported, however, road users are strongly advised to be extra vigilant and cautious when crossing low level bridges and not alight from their vehicles to remove debris,” said Phaahla.

“Tourists can use alternative roads and get updates from their respective reception areas. They should also observe no entry signs, especially on gravel roads and are cautioned not to drive across flooded bridges.”

This weekend’s flooding alert for the national park comes just a month after