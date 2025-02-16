Batten down the hatches: Orange level 5 weather warning for Gauteng and other parts of SA

On-and-off widespread showers and disruptive rain are set to lash the Gauteng province from Monday to Thursday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall in Gauteng and over the central parts of North West on Monday, 17 February through to Thursday, 20 February.

The heavy on-and-off showers are expected to start on Sunday evening already across the North West and Gauteng provinces, including the northern region of Free State, Highveld areas of Mpumalanga and south-western Limpopo

SA weather alert: Heavy rains and flooding

The widespread rain, extending from Botswana, is expected to cause localised flooding of informal settlements, low-lying areas, bridges and dirt roads.

The weather service urged communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for the disruptive rain across the central and eastern regions of South Africa.

Wild weather: Severe thunderstorms, excessive lightning

Meanwhile, the SAWS also predicted severe thunderstorms are expected in places across the southern Free State and northern region of the Eastern Cape where damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are likely.

Fire danger warnings

Western parts of South Africa will remain hot and dry, with the risk of run-away fires this week.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over northern parts of the Western Cape and the extreme western parts of Northern Cape.