Heavy rain forces closure of some camps and roads in Kruger National Park

The rain has also been heavy in the north of the Kruger, with the Luvuvhu river at its highest level this season.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has closed down some camps and roads within the Kruger National Park (KNP) due to heavy rains.

This amid adverse weather warnings by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) since last week.

A yellow level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. These are the two provinces which house the national park.

Flooding is expected in parts of these two provinces.

Gauteng, Eastern Cape and North West provinces will also experience heavy rains on Monday, according to the weather service.

“Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, possible strong gusty winds and hail, leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities and localised damage to formal and informal structures are expected over the southwestern parts of North West and the west-central parts of Free State,” warned the weather service.

Kruger National Park damage

The Kruger has not been spared from the battering, with some bridges flooded and structures that have failed to withstand the pressure in residential areas.

As a result, the Kruger has closed some of its camps and gravel roads, said spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

“Some of the main roads between Skukuza and Lower Sabie were damaged, but the KNP Roads Management team moved swiftly to ensure safety for users including tourists,” he said,

“The flooding is largely localised in the south of the Olifants River, but all gates are open and operational. Water flow forecasts suggest that Sabie and Sand rivers will be inundated with heavy flows for some time.”

The rain has also been heavy in the north of the Kruger, with the Luvuvhu River at its highest level this season, according to Phaahla.

Roads in the area are being monitored, and road users are requested to observe road closures.

“Thus far, no casualties or damage to personal properties have been reported, however, road users are strongly advised to be extra vigilant and cautious when crossing low level bridges and not alight from their vehicles to remove debris,” said Phaahla.

“You are urged to rather contact emergency personnel to assist where possible. Visitors are further advised to check with their respective rest camp receptions on updated road closures and alternative routes.”

Tourists with confirmed bookings for the various camps have been advised to check with reservations where they are booked for accessibility.