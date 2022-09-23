Dlamini-Zuma ‘political initiative’ of Jacob Zuma, because he wants protection

Lunga Simelane

While former president Jacob Zuma wants Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, it seems radical economic transformation (RET) forces are split, with many now rooting for Zweli Mkhize.

As the KwaZulu-Natal ANC gathered under what it called a “festival of ideas”, its largest region, eThekwini, endorsed former health minister Mkhize, who had been tainted by the Digital Vibes scandal, with treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as deputy president ahead of the national elective conference in December.

It is understood provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo gave branches two days to deliberate over the nomination process, with KZN expected to send 877 delegates to the conference.

Many regions are said to have agreed KZN should consider Mkhize to prevent Ramaphosa from getting a second term. Mtolo said a few branches had shown interest in Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dlamini-Zuma, with the majority saying they preferred Mkhize.

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said Dlamini-Zuma’s move had been a political initiative of Jacob Zuma, largely because he wanted to get political protection from her.

“They were married and have children together. The trust issues are there. There are things he trusts Dlamini-Zuma with, as opposed to other potential candidates,” said Breakfast.

With various deputy president candidates, such as Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Mashatile, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane likely to emerge, Breakfast said although it was still early days, a lot can be expected.

“I did not see it coming in Dlamini-Zuma as a possible contender. No wonder the forces of RET are divided.” Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said 24 hours in the life of politician could be a long time and a lot could still happen. “I am reading Ramaphosa’s position would not be as easy as generally predicted.”

ALSO READ: KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions endorse Mkhize for party presidency

– lungas@citizen.co.za