‘Don’t buy into his new story’ – Dali Mpofu shades Mbeki’s ANC campaigning

Former president Thabo Mbeki has been accused of being a 'flip flop' after campaigning for the ANC in Soweto on Thursday.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has joined the ANC’s campaign trail. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Advocate and former EFF National Chairperson Dali Mpofu has thrown shade at Thabo Mbeki hitting the campaign trail for the ANC.

Former president Mbeki and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Soweto on Thursday, urging people to vote for the ruling party in next month’s national and provincial elections.

He spoke to residents and business owners at Jabulani Mall as part of his walkabout, handing out pamphlets bearing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s face.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Vote for ANC and allow it to solve its problems,’ says Mbeki as he campaigns in Soweto

Reflecting on Mbeki’s former criticism of the ANC and some of its leaders, including Ramaphosa, Mpofu jokingly “warned” shoppers to beware.

“Urgent warning to the shoppers of Jabulani Mall. Apparently, there is a man going around that mall giving out leaflets and asking people to vote for people he recently described as criminals, liars, amasela (thieves), and imigodoyi (stray dogs). Please don’t buy into his new story. Kick them out.”

Mbeki calls out Ramaphosa

Mbeki had previously claimed Ramaphosa was, to some extent, to blame for not keeping his promise to address social ills.

“Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, when he delivered the state-of-the-nation address in February, said ‘in 100 days there must be an agreed comprehensive social compact to address these matters’. Nothing has happened, nothing.

“You can’t have so many people unemployed, so many people poor, people faced with lawlessness, faced by leadership in which they see ANC people one after another called corrupt,” Mbeki said.

ALSO READ: Mbeki ‘has a responsibility’ to campaign for ANC in 2024, but it may not help

Last year, he admitted that he would be uncomfortable and unsure about campaigning for the party. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told The Citizen Mbeki would be expected to do it out of loyalty.

Watch Mbeki speak on the ANC’s problems at Unisa’s Thabo Mbeki African School on Public and International Affairs:

President Mbeki



"I say to ANC comrades when you say I should go campaign, next year to say to people vote ANC, How am I going to do that? When I know very well that the branch of the ANC in this constituency is led by a criminal?!" pic.twitter.com/6tgqI1QvuZ — Banele (@Gentlements) August 26, 2023

Mbeki’s change of tune?

Addressing supporters, Mbeki said there were still thieves in the ruling party but the ANC was the right movement to take SA forward.

“The ANC must renew itself to fix what is not right in the ANC. Those are ANC conference decisions. I have never changed my mind on this”.

Watch Mbeki campaigning in Soweto:

‘Flip flop’

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also weighed in on Mbeki’s return to the campaign trail, suggesting he had chosen Ramaphosa over former president Jacob Zuma.

“Welcome back to politics Zizi! We are reminded of your criticism of Ramaphosa and Zuma. It looks like you said Ramaphosa is the better choice of the two? #FlipFlop.



“We are also reminded of your legacy into the Arms Deal and warning that Eskom needed to upgrade capacity.”