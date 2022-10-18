KZN executive council officially visits King Misuzulu

Citizen Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal executive council, led by the premier of the province Nomusa Dube-Ncube, visited King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to formally introduce members of the executive council who were recently sworn in.

The Cabinet of KZN paid a visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to formally introduce Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and to get the King’s guidance on various pertinent matters in the province. #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/7Rc8UyEynf— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) October 18, 2022

Handover of certificate of recognition

Another matter which was discussed at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace was the handover of the certificate of recognition to the king, which will take place on Saturday, 29 October 2022, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The council also reassured the king that it was on top of preparations and pulling all the stops to ensure that the upcoming ceremony to hand over the certificate of recognition to Misuzulu is a resounding success and will be remembered for generations to come.

“We are also pleased that preparations are at an advance stage for the handing over of the certificate of recognition. Government across all spheres working with Amakhosi is doing everything to ensure that the ceremony is a success,” said Dube-Ncube.

Government working hand-in-hand with Royal house

Dube-Ncube also committed government to working with the king on addressing pertinent matters in the province.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial cabinet remains fully committed to supporting the programmes of His Majesty and the Royal Household.

“We are humbled by the wise council we received from the king on various strategic matters in our province and we will continue to work for the people of KwaZulu-Natal in ensuring that we address matters such as poverty alleviation, safety in communities, economic growth, rural development, curbing crime and fighting the scourge of gender-based violence,” said Dube-Ncube.

The premier and members of the executive council were joined by the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Nontembeko Boyce, who committed that the Legislature will continue with its tradition and preparations to ensure that the king performs all annual roles related to the Legislature.

ALSO READ: Mabuza to visit King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini

Compliled by Siphumelele Khumalo