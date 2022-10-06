Mabuza to visit King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini

Faizel Patel

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to address concerns raised by Traditional and Khoi-San leaders, and also visit the newly crowned king of the Amazulu, King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini.

The presidency said the courtesy call to His Majesty King MisuZulu would precede an engagement Mabuza will have with traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

“The engagement with traditional leaders is in line with the government’s commitment to supporting them, enabling them to fulfil their roles in the development of rural communities, and the preservation of our heritage, among others.”

“The deputy president’s engagement with traditional leaders aims to facilitate a social compact between government and the institution of traditional and Khoisan leadership in addressing all matters of concern faced by traditional communities,” the presidency said.

Khoisan challenges

Last week, Mabuza, during a visit to Mpumalanga, acknowledged the challenges traditional and Khoisan leaders faced.

“Regarding land tenure and administration, we know this is a complicated subject for those who reside in or seek to invest in traditional regions.”

“It is critical to prioritise access to land as a crucial asset for rural development and economic transformation, so that the land held in trust by traditional and Khoisan leaders may be effectively used for agricultural, human settlement and industrial development,” Mabuza said.

The presidency said Mabuza would be accompanied by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini

The visit with King MisuZulu Ka Zwelithini takes place a few weeks before the King’s Coronation Ceremony, which will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October 2022.

The King’s coronation amid increasing tensions in the royal family with a last-minute court challenge aimed at dethroning the king by his half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu.