KZN health department accused of ignoring ‘bogus doctor’ scandal

KZN Hawks' spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the matter is still under investigation.

The VP Justice Foundation has accused KwaZulu-Natal health authorities of turning a blind eye to one of the most disturbing scandals in recent memory – the employment of a “bogus doctor” who allegedly falsified qualifications to secure a post in public hospitals.

Despite fraud cases opened as far back as 2017 and 2018, no decisive action has been taken. For months, this individual reportedly earned hundreds of thousands of rands while posing as a medical professional, placing patients’ lives at risk.

Foundation spokesperson Visham Panday said the “bogus doctor” was first employed at Port Shepstone Regional Hospital when he did not have a medical qualification. Panday said the worrying thing was that the man had spent some time acting as a medical professional for a job he was not qualified for. He was also transferred from Port Shepstone Regional Hospital to Pietermaritzburg Northdale Hospital.

“Now we are not sure where the bogus doctor is, but his matter is disturbing and the people who are responsible need to be held accountable for their actions,” said Panday.

‘Bogus doctor’ from politically connected family

He suspected that the authorities’ failure to deal with the case might be due to the fact that the bogus doctor was from a rich, politically connected family.

“This is fraud and medical negligence and if the state persists in delaying prosecution, then it is equally complicit to the crime,” he said.

“In 2018, the department of health confirmed that he submitted fraudulent academic records to secure employment in the KZN department of health.

“This included falsified qualifications linked to the University of KwaZulu-Natal. It was established that he intentionally misrepresented his credentials to be employed as a medical intern and that his actions amounted to fraud. Yet, to date, nothing has been done.”

The Citizen has seen the letter the foundation’s lawyers sent to the South African Police Service, the National Prosecuting Authority and other relevant authorities, accusing them of failing to take action against the bogus doctor.

“He intentionally submitted fraudulent qualifications for his employment as a medical intern, so his actions amounted to fraud. It is our client’s concern that such a long period has passed without any indication of the man being charged for his fraudulent actions,” the letter read.

KZN Hawks’ spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the matter is still under investigation.