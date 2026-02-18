KZN Premier Thami Ntuli to face another motion of no confidence vote, says NFP

Analysts have warned of possible political instability in KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) says it will support a second attempt to remove KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli through a motion of no confidence.

The motion has been proposed by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and its allies.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said it would once again support a bid to remove Ntuli as premier of KZN.

“As part of our ongoing political participation and progression, the NFP convened close engagements with the MKP and EFF to deliberate on respective positions regarding the state of the KZN government of provincial unity (GPU),” the party said.

“During these discussions, the second round of the motion of no confidence against KZN Premier Thami Ntuli was tabled.

“A mutual agreement was reached: the MKP, EFF, and NFP have resolved to support the second round of the vote of no confidence.”

The NFP said further details about when this motion will be debated will be provided at a later stage. But the NFP’s latest announcement comes days before Ntuli is expected to deliver the state of the province address (Sopa).

Ntuli’s last victory

Ntuli emerged victorious in the last motion of no confidence he faced in December.

The NFP’s Mbali Shinga defied her party’s instruction to vote against Ntuli when the first motion was brought to the legislature.

This vote potentially saved Ntuli from being removed, since the NFP is regarded as a kingmaker party.

She has since been suspended by her own party.

Currently, the IFP and its allies, which include the DA and ANC, have 40 seats combined, the NFP and its allies, the MK Party and the EFF have 40 seats combined.

NFP in the opposition benches

The NFP was initially part of the IFP-led coalition.

However, the party pulled out of that coalition in November last year. It complained that the ANC deployees to positions in the provincial executive are corrupt. It also accused Ntuli of allowing corruption to thrive.

The party said it does not regret its decision to go to the opposition benches.

“The party has been approached and engaged separately by the ANC, DA, and IFP.

“Notably, the NFP met with the IFP last Sunday, and while discussions are not yet concluded, they are expected to continue. The NFP reaffirms that it remains outside the KZN government of provincial unity (GPU).

“Our position stands firm: we are content to serve on the opposition benches. To date, no commitments or agreements have been made with any party.”

