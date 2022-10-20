KZN ready to host guests for King Misuzulu’s ceremony on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal executive council led by the premier of the province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube held a meeting on Wednesday, with several topics on the agenda.

Preparations for handover of certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu

The first matter discussed were the preparations for the handover of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini which will take place on Saturday, 29 October 2022, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The council said it is ready to host all international and national guests, royal dignitaries and heads of states and government.

Representations to President on traditional courts bill

“After much deliberation, the Executive Council resolved that based on the chorus of concerns from many organisations in the province, the bill in its current form may not pass constitutional muster.”

“It is the view of the executive council that in order to avoid the bill being delayed and challenged by dissenting voices, EXCO will consider approaching the Presidency with a view to consider sending the bill back for revision and refinement,” said the council in a statement.

The council added that it noted views expressed by various parties related to concerns around the perceptions that the bill in the current form infringes on the rights of women and freedom to choose.

Readiness for matriculants of 2022

The provincial executive council said it received a report on the state of readiness for the matric class of 2022 and is satisfied with the amount of work done and preparation of pupils, which augurs well for an outstanding performance by the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Funds donated for April and May floods victims

The council said it received the report from provincial treasury pertaining to cash donations towards the April and May 2022 flood disasters. The total amount is R7.6 million and the funds have been channelled to the relevant departments.

Advisor to KZN premier appointed

The council has approved the appointment of former MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Ravi Pillay as special advisor to Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Pillay is a seasoned lawyer who boasts vast experience in the public sector and has knowledge in evolution of public policy and relevant legislative frameworks.

He has served in the sphere of local government, the KZN Legislature and the Executive Council holding key strategic portfolios such as MEC for Provincial Treasury, Public Works and Human Settlements, and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

