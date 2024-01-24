Labour minister sounds early warning to employers still hiring undocumented migrants

"You are stoking up problems for the future,” he said.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi at Soltech in Pretoria on 28 June 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed that his department together with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) are currently working on legislation to respond decisively to the challenges with foreigner employment in the country.

Nxesi said that the department could now find ways to address the issue considering that internal government consultations on the country’s National Employment Policy (NEP) have been concluded.

He explained that the NEP would provide an overarching framework on issues of employment including the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP).

ALSO READ: Labour Department confirms workers ill-treated and exploited on Mpumalanga farms

Cheap labour

He cautioned South African employers against hiring illegal immigrants who offered the option of cheap labour.

“I can only sound an early warning to employers continuing to employ undocumented migrants to desist – you are stoking up problems for the future,” he said.

Nxesi said the draft NEP suggests several actions to help the country reach the employment goals outlined in the National Development Plan.

One of the ideas, he said, is to re-engage discouraged and inactive job-seekers to get them back into the job market.

They’re planning to do this by taking specific actions in different industries and companies, aiming to increase investment, productivity, and overall employment.

ALSO READ: Labour court rules ban on Samwu members in political party jobs unconstitutional

Nxesi mentioned that the National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Policy are designed to enhance actions in the job market and provide additional backing to existing efforts related to employment within the larger economic and fiscal structure.

According to the most recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the number of employed persons increased by 399 000 to 16,7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Unemployment rate

But South Africa’s unemployment rate was still at 31.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Last year, the Department of Home Affairs restated their commitment to implementing a zero-tolerance stance on the hiring of undocumented foreign workers in South Africa.

Alongside this declaration, a strong caution was issued to employers, emphasizing the repercussions they could encounter should they neglect to adhere to their responsibilities under the Immigration Act 13 of 2002.