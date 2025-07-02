‘Renewed energy’: New NYDA CEO gets to work as youth joblessness hits crisis point

NYDA says its new leader brings strategic focus and economic expertise as youth unemployment reaches crisis levels.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has officially welcomed the appointment of Ndumiso Kubheka as its new CEO.

His leadership comes at a pivotal time in South Africa’s fight against youth unemployment and economic exclusion.

The agency on Wednesday said Kubheka’s experience as an economist and strategist would strengthen its impact. It will help place young South Africans “at the centre of the country’s development priorities”.

“Mr Kubheka’s appointment signals renewed energy, strategic direction, and commitment to positioning South Africa’s youth at the centre of the country’s developmental agenda,” said NYDA Executive Chairperson Asanda Luwaca.

“The NYDA family welcomes Mr Kubheka’s appointment and looks forward to working together to unlock the full potential of South Africa’s youth.”

A critical moment for youth development

The NYDA noted that Kubheka’s appointment comes during a time of significant economic pressure.

South Africa continues to face one of the highest youth unemployment rates globally. There is limited access to opportunities, and persistent structural barriers hold young people back.

“The NYDA’s mandate to drive transformation and harness the potential of young people is of paramount importance,” the agency said in a statement.

Kubheka’s appointment is seen as a response to these challenges.

The agency hopes his leadership will accelerate efforts to foster inclusive growth, expand youth entrepreneurship, and promote skills development.

Economic credentials and youth advocacy

Kubheka is a highly respected economist with expertise in macroeconomic strategy, trade and investment, governance, and industry risk.

He has served as CEO of KH Equity Partners and currently chairs the board of The Da Vinci Institute.

According to NYDA, Kubheka also sits on the board of Moody’s Investor Services South Africa. He contributes to innovation platforms such as the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) and the Top Technology 100 (TT100) Programme.

Recognised by the Sedibeng District Municipality, the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Presidency for his work in youth empowerment, Kubheka holds several academic qualifications.

These include an MBA, a Postgraduate Diploma from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), and a BCom Honours in Economics from UNISA.

“Throughout his career, Mr Kubheka has played a strategic role in strengthening the link between economic policy, institutional governance, and practical solutions for advancing the socioeconomic participation of young people,” the NYDA said.

Appreciation for outgoing acting CEO

The agency also extended gratitude to Mafiki Duma, executive director for Corporate Services. She had been acting CEO during the transition period.

“Her commitment and calm guidance have ensured continuity during the agency’s time of transition,” the statement read.

With Kubheka now at the helm, the NYDA said it looks forward to scaling its efforts to drive inclusive development and support the aspirations of South Africa’s youth.

