Lead poisoning prevention: How Gauteng families can protect children and pregnant women

Anyone who suspects they or their children were exposed must visit the nearest clinic or community health centre for assessment.

The Gauteng Department of Health urged residents on Thursday to take precautions against lead exposure, especially to protect children and pregnant women.

The call came during International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, which runs from 18 to 24 October under the theme of moving from detection to prevention.

Why lead exposure is dangerous for children

According to the department, lead can enter the body through contaminated dust, paint, and toys.

“Lead is a toxic substance that can cause serious health problems when it enters the body,” the department said.

It warned that young children face the greatest risk.

“Children are particularly vulnerable because lead exposure can affect brain development, learning abilities, and overall growth,” the department stated.

It added that the effects may not show immediately, so early identification matters.

What Gauteng Health is doing about lead testing

The department said it tests toys and paint, mainly at Early Childhood Development centres, to find possible sources of exposure.

It also said it was procuring two lead-testing machines to strengthen its testing capacity.

According to the department, officials also follow up on exposure reports.

“The department also investigates reported or suspected lead exposure incidents, identifies possible sources of contamination, and recommends appropriate measures to reduce or eliminate exposure,” the department explained.

The department said the province had no recent cases.

“No lead poisoning cases have been reported in the province over the past two years,” it noted.

How to reduce lead exposure at home and work

The department urged anyone who suspects they or their children were exposed to visit the nearest clinic or community health centre for assessment.

“Members of the public are advised to keep living areas clean and minimise exposure to dust that may contain lead,” the department said.

It also told parents to keep children away from toys suspected of containing lead and from surfaces with peeling paint.

The department gave employees specific advice.

“Workers who handle lead-containing materials should follow occupational health and safety procedures, change out of contaminated clothing and footwear before entering their homes, and wash thoroughly to prevent bringing lead dust into their living environments.”

Residents were also asked to report suspected sources of contamination to Environmental Health Services for investigation.