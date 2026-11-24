Takalani Sesame is making its Netflix debut just in time for the festive season, with Season 12 available in English, isiZulu and Afrikaans from 19 November.

South African children have another reason to look forward to screen time this festive season, with beloved local educational children’s programme Takalani Sesame now available to stream on Netflix.

For the first time, the South African adaptation of the internationally recognised Sesame Street franchise has joined the streaming platform, with Season 12 becoming available from Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The latest season is available in three South African languages – English, isiZulu and Afrikaans – making it easier for young viewers to enjoy the programme in the languages they speak at home.

The addition also means South African families can now access both Takalani Sesame and Sesame Street on Netflix.

Local stories

Since its introduction in 2000, Takalani Sesame has used entertainment and play-based learning to help South African children develop important early learning and social skills.

Featuring familiar characters such as Elmo, Zuzu, Moshe, Zikwe and Kami, the programme combines the educational approach of Sesame Workshop with local languages, characters and experiences that resonate with South African children.

The show has also earned recognition locally, including a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Children’s Programme.

Mari Payne, country director of Sesame Workshop International South Africa, says the move to Netflix creates another opportunity to reach families who may not have previously watched the programme on traditional television.

“Takalani Sesame, with friends Elmo, Zuzu, Moshe, Zikwe, and Kami, has always been a programme for all South African children.

“It’s encouraging to know that families who haven’t watched it on traditional television will now have another way to discover it. We want to reach more children with stories that reflect their experiences, help prepare them for school and support the social and emotional skills that benefit every child,” she said in a statement.

What can children expect from Season 12?

The latest season uses humour, play and familiar childhood situations to introduce important lessons around inclusion, problem-solving and getting along with others.

One of its features is Elmo and Zuzu’s Clubhouse, where everyday scenarios encourage children to practise sharing, listening and working together.

The season also draws inspiration from Ubuntu, the South African philosophy centred on interconnectedness and the idea that our actions and treatment of others matter.

Through friendships and shared challenges, the characters demonstrate the importance of kindness, including others and listening to different perspectives.

Beyond entertainment, these storylines also give parents and caregivers opportunities to start conversations with children about friendships, emotions and their experiences at school.

More children’s entertainment for the festive season

The arrival of Takalani Sesame on Netflix expands the platform’s Sesame-related children’s programming in South Africa, giving families another locally relevant option during the school holidays.

Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind the franchise, uses educational media, research and partnerships to support early childhood development, school readiness and social and emotional learning.

With its familiar characters, multilingual offering and lessons rooted in everyday South African experiences, Takalani Sesame brings a little more local flavour to children’s streaming options this festive season.

Season 12 of Takalani Sesame is available to stream on Netflix South Africa from Thursday, 19 November 2026.