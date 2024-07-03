BREAKING: Lesufi’s Cabinet: These are your new MECs for Gauteng

The DA said it will not form part of Lesufi's Cabinet following a failure to reach an agreement with the ANC

Re-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has finally announced his new members of the Executive Council (MECs) after uncertainty and two abrupt postponements.

Lesufi made the much-anticipated announcement at the Gauteng Partnership Fund in Sandton on Wednesday night.

No DA

Lesufi’s new cabinet excludes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the party announced it will not form part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) following a failure to reach an agreement with the African National Congress (ANC).

Lesufi said the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi will form part of the PGU. He thanked all the political parties that have agreed to be part of the PGU.

ALSO READ: ‘The ANC hasn’t really understood it lost power’ − Zille

Lesufi appointed the following MEC’s to his Cabinet

MEC’s

MEC for Finance: Lebogang Maile

MEC for eGovernment: Bonginkosi Dlamini

MEC for Community Safety: xxx

MEC for Education, Sports, Arts, Culture: Matome Chilwane

MEC for Transport and Public Works: xxx

MEC for Health: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

MEC for Agriculture: xxx

MEC for Social Development: Faith Mazibuko

MEC for Human Settlements: Tasneem Motara

MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport: xxx

MEC for Local Government: xxx

Squabbles

The premier’s appointment of his new Cabinet has been marred by squabbles for positions between the ANC and DA which saw Lesufi postponing the announcement twice in the last two weeks.

The parties have accused each other negotiating in bad faith, witj the DA saying it will not be part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) in Gauteng.

Shadow Cabinet

The DA said it refuses to be “co-opted” into the PGU as it believes it should be part of a power-sharing partnership and that the party will occupy the opposition benches.

The DA said it will announce the new shadow-cabinet in a couple of days which will “relentlessly keep the newly formed executive and all departments accountable.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s GNU cabinet: These are your new ministers and deputies