BREAKING: Lesufi’s Cabinet: These are your new MECs for Gauteng
The DA said it will not form part of Lesufi's Cabinet following a failure to reach an agreement with the ANC
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen
Re-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has finally announced his new members of the Executive Council (MECs) after uncertainty and two abrupt postponements.
Lesufi made the much-anticipated announcement at the Gauteng Partnership Fund in Sandton on Wednesday night.
No DA
Lesufi’s new cabinet excludes members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the party announced it will not form part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) following a failure to reach an agreement with the African National Congress (ANC).
Lesufi said the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Rise Mzansi will form part of the PGU. He thanked all the political parties that have agreed to be part of the PGU.
ALSO READ: ‘The ANC hasn’t really understood it lost power’ − Zille
Lesufi appointed the following MEC’s to his Cabinet
MEC’s
- MEC for Finance: Lebogang Maile
- MEC for eGovernment: Bonginkosi Dlamini
- MEC for Community Safety: xxx
- MEC for Education, Sports, Arts, Culture: Matome Chilwane
- MEC for Transport and Public Works: xxx
- MEC for Health: Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
- MEC for Agriculture: xxx
- MEC for Social Development: Faith Mazibuko
- MEC for Human Settlements: Tasneem Motara
- MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport: xxx
- MEC for Local Government: xxx
Squabbles
The premier’s appointment of his new Cabinet has been marred by squabbles for positions between the ANC and DA which saw Lesufi postponing the announcement twice in the last two weeks.
The parties have accused each other negotiating in bad faith, witj the DA saying it will not be part of the provincial government of unity (PGU) in Gauteng.
Shadow Cabinet
The DA said it refuses to be “co-opted” into the PGU as it believes it should be part of a power-sharing partnership and that the party will occupy the opposition benches.
The DA said it will announce the new shadow-cabinet in a couple of days which will “relentlessly keep the newly formed executive and all departments accountable.”
ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s GNU cabinet: These are your new ministers and deputies