‘ANC unable to accept to DA’s proposal’ – Mbalula on Gauteng deadlock

Mbalula said the ANC asked the DA to resume negotiations on Wednesday.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party in Gauteng will not accept the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) proposal for forming the provincial government.

The ANC and the DA are still at loggerheads and have not reached an agreement to form a government of provincial unity (GPU) in Gauteng.

The deadlock in negotiations between the two parties over the composition of the executive council has hindered Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi from announcing his 10-member Cabinet twice.

The DA claimed the ANC insists on giving it three Cabinet seats in the Gauteng government, while keeping the remaining seven seats, including the premier’s position.

ANC-DA ‘original agreement’

Although talks were “protracted”, Mbalula claimed on Wednesday that some progress has been made, pointing to the election of the premier, speaker and others in the Gauteng legislature.

The ANC secretary-general indicated that his party had initially agreed to allocate the DA three MEC positions and six portfolio committee chairperson posts in the provincial legislature.

“In our discussions yesterday, the proposal from the ANC was to honour this original agreement. This proposal was rejected by the DA, with their insistence on proportionality of five-four-one.

“The ANC reiterates its position that such as proposition is both a misrepresentation of the statement of intent and also undermines an agreed principle in the national negotiations that the provinces be allowed to proceed with their own negotiations, which process had initially yielded a result in the province.

“The changes proposed by the DA are not in good faith as they seek to change the agreements that were reached at a provincial level,” Mbalula said.

He said the ANC in Gauteng cannot agree to the DA’s proposals for the formation of the provincial government.

“We are unable to accede to the DA’s latest proposals. As we have indicated throughout the negotiations, the DA is not the only party we are negotiating with on the setting up of the Gauteng government of provincial unity.”

Watch the briefing below:

ANC sends letter to DA

However, the ANC wrote a letter to the DA on Wednesday morning to ask that the parties return to the negotiating table, according to Mbalula.

“It would be irresponsible to continue with this impasse. We have an impasse with the DA, but we agree with the rest and majority of the parties.”

Mbalula added that Lesufi intends to conclude all negotiations and consultations in order to announce the new MECs on Wednesday.

“The DA were advised that if they are to be part of the GPU, the deadline was [2pm] today. There has been further engagement since then with madam [Helen] Zille.”

On Tuesday, DA federal chairperson, Helen Zille revealed there was no deal as her party and the ANC did not reach an agreement on the basis of the government of national unity’s (GNU) statement of intent.

Zille cited clause 16 which speaks to proportionality, inclusiveness and the outcomes of the election and respecting the will of the voters.

She argued that the ANC’s proposal fell “far short” of the requirements set out in clause 16.