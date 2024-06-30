BREAKING: Ramaphosa’s GNU cabinet: These are your new ministers and deputies
The president announced his new executive on Sunday night.
A leader John Steenhuisen, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS
Two weeks after being inaugurated for his second term as South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced who will be in his new Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet.
Ramaphosa made the announcement at 9pm on Sunday night.
After securing just over 40% of the total vote in May’s general elections, the African National Congress (ANC) teamed up with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other political parties to form a GNU.
The other partes in the GNU include the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Vryheidsfront Plus (FF+), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Rise Mzansi, Al Jama-ah and United African Transformation (UAT).
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the new cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The following are Ramaphosa’s cabinet appointments:
Deputy president: Paul Mashatile
Ministers
- Agriculture: John Steenhuisen
- Land Reform and Rural Development: xxx
- Basic Education: xxx
- Communications and Digital Technologies: xxx
- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: xxx
- Defence and Military Veterans: xxx
- Employment and Labour: xxx
- Energy and Electricity: xxx
- Environment, Forestry and Fisheries: xxx
- Finance: xxx
- Health: xxx
- Higher Education, Science and Technology: xxx
- Home Affairs: xxx
- Human Settlements: xxx
- International Relations: xxx
- Justice and Correctional Services: xxx
- Mineral Resources and Energy: xxx
- Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: xxx
- Minister in the Presidency: xxx
- Police: xxx
- Public Enterprises: xxx
- Public Service and Administration: xxx
- Public Works and Infrastructure: xxx
- Small Business Development: xxx
- Social Development: xxx
- Sports, Arts and Culture: xxx
- State Security: xxx
- Tourism: xxx
- Trade, Industry and Competition: xxx
- Transport: xxx
- Water and Sanitation: xxx
Deputy Ministers
- Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: xxx
- Basic Education: xxx
- Communications and Digital Technologies: xxx
- Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: xxx
- Defence and Military Veterans: xxx
- Employment and Labour: xxx
- Energy and Electricity: xxx
- Environment, Forestry and Fisheries: xxx
- Finance: xxx
- Health: xxx
- Higher Education, Science and Technology: xxx
- Home Affairs: xxx
- Human Settlements: xxx
- International Relations: xxx
- Justice and Correctional Services: xxx
- Mineral Resources and Energy: xxx
- Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: xxx
- Minister in the Presidency: xxx
- Police: xxx
- Public Enterprises: xxx
- Public Service and Administration: xxx
- Public Works and Infrastructure: xxx
- Small Business Development: xxx
- Social Development: xxx
- Sports, Arts and Culture: xxx
- State Security: xxx
- Tourism: xxx
- Trade, Industry and Competition: xxx
- Transport: xxx
- Water and Sanitation: xxx
NOW READ: ‘Hopes of SA pinned on success of GNU’ − Ramaphosa