Let’s save the day, one meal at a time!

By planning meals, storing food wisely and shopping smartly, we can all help halve global food waste.

Did you know that a whopping 34.4% of all food produced in South Africa never makes it to our plates? That’s about 10.3 million tonnes of delicious meals that go to waste each year! But don’t worry, the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW) reminds us that we can all be heroes in this story by making sure more food reaches those who need it.

The power of you: Everyone’s role in reducing food waste

The great news is that every single one of us has the power to make a difference. By planning meals, storing food wisely and shopping smartly, we can all help halve global food waste. And guess what? Nestlé is leading the charge with its commitment to a secure and sustainable food supply.

Nestlé’s RE programme approach: Rethink, Reduce, Repurpose

Nestlé’s mission is all about embracing circular principles. With the powerful trio of Rethink, Reduce and Repurpose, Nestlé is transforming how we produce and consume food. It’s time to say goodbye to outdated practices that harm our planet and hello to a brighter, more sustainable future!

Get savvy with Nestlé Goodnes: Tips for a Greener Kitchen

Here are some fun and easy tips from Nestlé Goodnes to help you save money and the planet:

Value deals : Look out for month-end specials like the NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 250g+30g Value Pack. More coffee, more savings!

: Look out for month-end specials like the NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 250g+30g Value Pack. More coffee, more savings! Smart shopping : Plan your meals and make a shopping list to stick to your budget.

: Plan your meals and make a shopping list to stick to your budget. Storage magic : Buy in bulk and store items correctly to extend their shelf life.

: Buy in bulk and store items correctly to extend their shelf life. Refill & reuse : Use refill packs like the NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 250g+30g Value Pack to support the circular economy.

: Use refill packs like the NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 250g+30g Value Pack to support the circular economy. Love your leftovers: Get creative with leftovers for work lunches or future dinners.

Farm fresh: Cutting food loss at the source

The journey to reducing food loss starts on the farm. At Skimmelkrans Dairy Farm in George, Western Cape, innovative practices like soil moisture readers and renewable energy are making a big impact. Healthier cows and stronger pastures mean more food reaches our tables instead of being lost along the way.

Join the movement

Nestlé’s efforts are just the beginning. Real change happens when businesses and households unite. By making small changes every day, we can create a future where fewer people go hungry and fewer resources are wasted. Let’s close the loop and make every meal count!

