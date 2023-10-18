Life better in SA: ANC responds to ‘propaganda’ it’s done nothing’

The ANC NEC reflected on the party’s achievements in the past year and renewed its commitment to address challenges faced by South Africans.

Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the outcomes of the ANC National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday. Photo: X/Fikile Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the 2022 Census showed life in South Africa was “considerably better” today than in previous years.

Mbalula briefed the media on the outcomes of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Achievements

He said the NEC reflected on the party’s achievements in the past year and renewed its commitment to address challenges faced by South Africans.

“A straightforward and irrefutable fact emerged from the 2022 Census by StatsSA: life in South Africa is considerably better today than in 1994 or 2019. This is despite the challenges that we have faced as a country.

“The NEC noted that while a lot is being done contributing to the economic recovery. Communicating these strides to the masses of our people is essential to dispel the propaganda suggesting the ANC has done nothing, which flies against the scientific evidence [from] the Census 2022 Report,” Mbalula said.

Load shedding

Mbalula said on the critical aspect of load shedding affecting households and businesses, the NEC acknowledged that the appointment of a dedicated Minister of Electricity was beginning to pay dividends.

“As a result, there is now a precise schedule to increase the energy availability of all power stations per unit on their installed capacity. The result is that load shedding is beginning to ease, and the staggered admittance into the grid of generation units from Kusile Power Station will add over 3 000 megawatts of power to the grid.”

“The NEC meeting closed by discussing and re-asserting our commitment to accelerate service delivery on electricity, ending load shedding, water provision, sanitation, combating crime, road infrastructure, re-orienting all SOEs to be developmental and a report to be submitted to the NEC in this regard,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said the NEC took stock of the current state of SOEs, particularly Eskom and Transnet, and directed its deployees in government to stabilise the entities as a matter of urgency.

Palestine

Mbalula said the NEC also expressed profound concern over escalating conflict between Palestine and Israel resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians in both countries.

“The ANC re-asserts its stance on a peaceful resolution of this conflict between Israel and Palestine while expressing our solidarity with Palestine for their liberation from conditions that have been characterised similarly to our own historical experience of oppression.”

Mbalula said the NEC had adopted a solidarity programme in support of Palestine, which includes a march and demand on the international criminal court to investigate Israel for crimes against humanity.

“The NEC also wants to meet with the Jewish Board of Deputies to discuss the conflict. They want a special meeting of the AU Security Council and want a peace mission to Palestine.”

January 8 statement

Mbalula said the January 8th statement will be delivered in Mpumalanga.

“Following that, the Mayihlome Rally is scheduled to be held at KZN’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, and the Siyanqoba Rally will take place in Gauteng at the FNB Stadium,” Mbalula said.

