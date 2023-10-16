Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Night Supervisor

3 minute read

16 Oct 2023

09:52 pm

Renewal not a one-day event, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa's statement comes just days after former president Thabo Mbeki said he saw no signs of renewal within the party.

Renewal not a one-day event, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa, seemingly responding to former president Thabo Mbeki, says the renewal of the African National Congress (ANC) should be seen as a continuous process, not a one-day event.

Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks on the last day of the ordinary meeting of the ANC NEC at Birchwood Hotel on Monday.

ALSO READ: Mbalula says Mbeki’s criticism of ANC ‘could be justified’

“Renewal should never be seen as a one-day event, it is a continuous process. There are times when we will take five steps forward, and three back, but the commitment that we have made in ensuring that there is renewal in the ANC, is a commitment to which we have said we will not reverse from and we will always seek to move forward. We must keep at it and reposition our organisation,” said Ramaphosa.

“This was a most success ANC NEC meeting which was underpinned by a great spirit of camaraderie, great exchange of views, clearly displaying a continuing sprit of renewal and unity.

ALSO READ: Mbeki warns ANC not to dismiss sentiments that SA is on auto-pilot

“The appointment of Veterans to lead the Integrity Commission and Disciplinary process is part of engendering discipline and integrity back in the organisation. The Veterans’ League remains at the forefront of the renewal of the ANC and building and strengthening our movement.”

‘No signs of renewal’

The ANC president’s address comes just days after Mbeki’s criticism at a memorial service for anti-apartheid activist and former deputy minister of foreign affairs Aziz Pahad last week.

ALSO READ: Thabo Mbeki: ANC has not betrayed SA

The former president said he saw no signs of renewal within the ANC.

“The fact of the matter is that we did not renew the ANC following the party conference resolution of 2017. That resolution was repeated by the conference of 2022. We are now in October and nothing has happened to renew the ANC,” he said.

Mbeki has previously called on fellow comrades to work on the party’s renewal before it “dies”.

Mbeki called on the party to get rid of power-hungry comrades if it is to survive the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ: No party in SA has the ability to destroy a renewed ANC – Mbeki

“We cannot have a situation that you have people popping out who are corrupt. In the ANC people say the ANC is corrupt, The ANC is not corrupt, but it caries within its ranks people who are corrupt. To renew itself, it must get rid of those kinds of people,” said Mbeki.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Thabo Mbeki

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe