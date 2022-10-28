Limpopo ANC to meet with Mbeki following public ‘attack’ on Ramaphosa

Alex Japho Matlala

A disenchanted Limpopo ANC will today meet with former President Thabo Mbeki in a bid to forge unity in the already bruising political relations between three former ANC presidents and the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The province at the weekend, accused former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma of having developed a penchant to publicly attack Ramaphosa on issues related to the state and the party.

Limpopo ANC issued a statement pleading with the former presidents

Matters came to a head on Saturday when Zuma staged a vicious attack on Ramaphosa, claiming the president was corrupt and should be charged with treason.

Last week the Limpopo ANC released a statement, pleading with the former presidents to refrain from publicly attacking Ramaphosa. The party also branded Zuma’s attack on Ramaphosa as the highest form of ill discipline.

“While we understand that the former presidents have constitutional rights to express their views, we however, have a view that such expression should better be raised within the structures of the organisation- the ANC,” said the party.

Through its provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe, the party said the former presidents sit in the national executive committee (NEC) meetings of the ANC where they can raise their issues.

Meeting to take place at Thabo Mbeki Foundation offices

The Limpopo delegation will be led by Madadzhe and include all Limpopo regional secretaries from Norman Mashabane, Vhembe, Peter Mokaba, Waterberg and Sekhukhune. The meeting will be held at Thabo Mbeki Foundation offices in Johannesburg.

Yesterday the party said the meeting was part of the ANC Limpopo‘s commitment to engage with all former presidents on issues affecting the state and the organisation.

Madadzhe said Ramaphosa should be given space to lead both the ANC and the state.

“The ANC in Limpopo appreciate that there are challenges in the ANC and in government. However, such challenges cannot be attributed to President Ramaphosa.

“We’re calling upon the former presidents to desist from attacking President Ramaphosa. They must instead assist through correct channels to strengthen the party and the government.”

Madadzhe added that the Limpopo ANC would still continue to respect the former presidents as they remain a beacon of hope to the movement.

