Ramaphosa hits outs at US embassy about possible terror attacks

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said the there is no direct terror attacks threat to South Africa right now, and that the US caused panic among South Africans.

Kodwa made the remarks during an event by the National Press Club in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

US caused panic

He dismissed reports of possible terrorist attack in Sandton this weekend.

The US embassy caused panic this week after it released an alert warning that large gatherings could be targeted during the attacks.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack,” warned the US embassy on Wednesday.

The Daily Maverick reported that Kodwa said South African intelligence representatives met relevant US figures about the terror alert.

“If you come to us and said I have credible information or credible sources, give us evidence. We must never create panic. It’s not the role of intelligence to create panic in the country.

“As a country we are vulnerable but… there is no direct terrorist threat to South Africa now,” Kodwa said.

South Africans will be protected

The Presidency also issued a statement saying should the need arise, “the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.”

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe,” the statement said.

Ramaphosa on terror alerts

President Cyril Ramaphosa also broke his silence on the reports of the possible terrorist attacks, hitting out at the US Embassy for skipping protocol.

Ramaphosa made the comments during a media briefing following bilateral talks with his Spanish counterpart, President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

“It was quite unfortunate that the US government issued that type of warning without having had a deep-dive type of discussion with us.”

“Following that, we were able to engage them and to get to understand precisely where this warning or this information has come from.

“We are in the course of doing precisely that because warnings such as those do send a lot of panic amongst our people and South Africans should be best informed by the South African government,” Ramaphosa said.

Combatting terrorism

Earlier, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor called on the global community to collaborate in combating terrorism.

“Terrorism is always a big threat that the global community must collaborate on. We are very concerned about terrorism after the alert the US embassy informed us about. Clearly our security organs are paying attention to this matter.

“All countries have to unite to combat terrorism. It’s exacting a terrible toll in the Sahal region and whatever we can do together, I think that we must all pull our security capacities into a united force against terrorists,” Pandor said.

Pride march to go ahead

Meanwhile, organisers of the Joburg Pride march said event would still go ahead despite the terror alerts warning.

Pride spokesperson Kaye Ally said pride began as a defiant campaign and it will “not be subjected to any threats based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“This is exactly why we take to the streets and march. We must assert our rights to exist once more. We must maintain our freedom of movement and freedom of expression,” she said.

