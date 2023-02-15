News

Faizel Patel
15 Feb 2023
Limpopo horror crash death toll climbs to 21

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the 21 people who died the accident.

At least 21 people died after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a cash-in-transit truck and veered off the roadway. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety.

The death toll in the horrific Limpopo crash involving a cash-in-transit van and a tour bus climbed to 21.

Sixty-eight others were also injured in the head-on collision.

The bus was transporting passengers from Makhado Town to areas around Ndzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani, in the Vhembe District on Monday.

Police divers were also searching the river that runs along the motorway for people who may have been swept away after the bus landed in a river after rolling from the freeway bridge.

CIT truck lost control

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani said 19 people died at the scene while two more passed away in hospital.

Her spokesperson Vongani Chauke told The Citizen Radzilani spent much of the day visiting injured passengers in hospital.

“The MEC visited the three hospitals, she was visiting the patients who survived the accident.”

“According to reports, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. There are investigations that are going in and the accident report must that mut be concluded,” Chauke said.

Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety

Investigations

Chauke said Radzilani would endeavour to ensure the  department expedites the conclusion of the accident report so that the victims can make claims with the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Ramaphosa conveys condolences

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the 21 people who died the accident.

Ramaphosa wished the 68 survivors well in their recovery.

“As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely on families who lose loved ones as well on survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens.”

“Incidents of this kind also have economic consequences for the people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed,” Ramaphosa said.

