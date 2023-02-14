20 killed, 68 injured after tour bus crashes head-on with CIT van in Limpopo

Faizel Patel

At least twenty people have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and van on N1 in Limpopo.

It is understood the accident happened in Makhado (Louis Trichardt) on Monday night.

ER24 paramedics said at least sixty-eight others were injured in the crash between the tour and cash in transit van.

Accident

The bus landed in a river after rolling from the freeway bridge.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the exact details surrounding the collision are unknown at this time.

“ER24 paramedics were on the scene along with the Fire Department, Provincial EMS and Rescue and several other private EMS services. The scene was still active at the time of this report, with several passengers still possibly unaccounted for.”

“One patient, of the 69 passengers confirmed transported to hospital for various injuries, has since died. Three people were found deceased by the roadside and sixteen down by the river – all were declared dead on arrival. Most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus,” Campbell said.

Investigations

Campbell said police and other authorities were on scene for investigations, but the weather was delaying the work.

“Heavy rains have been falling in the area,” Campbell said.

