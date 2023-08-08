Hanyani Secondary School receives state-of-the-art learning centre

By Citizen Reporter

The residents of Sagole Tshipise area, 80km away from Thohoyandou in Limpopo, rejoiced when the University of Johannesburg (UJ), in partnership with the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), handed over a state-of-art learning centre to Hanyani Secondary School.

The event on Friday was attended by local chiefs, teachers, schoolchildren and school management, as well as members from UJ and SAJBD.

While the school caters for Grades 8 to 12 (427 pupils), the Nga Tshumisano Learning Centre is specifically aimed at helping the matric pupils, who number 147.

Request by former pupil

Hanyani received this generous gesture following a request made by a former pupil, Godfrey Nefolovhodwe, who wanted to highlight the fact that pupils still needed to walk 14km to school and another 14km back home.

“I approached UJ to help the high school I attended four years ago. UJ began putting in solar panels in Matatane village, where most of the pupils hail from, and are continuing to develop the area.

“Today, we are receiving six computers and study books for the pupils to use. We are happy as this will help our Grade 12s to do their assignments and apply to study further,” Nefolovhodwe said.

The learning centre, which is both the computer hub and library, and has uncapped Wi-Fi, is able to accommodate 20 people at a time.

Commenting on the fact that the area is remote and seemingly neglected by the government, UJ vice-chancellor Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi told the pupils they may be forgotten by the government, but somebody elsewhere cared and remembered them.

“You cannot be forgotten by everyone, somebody cares about you and that is us. Children, you must never stop dreaming,” said Mpedi, who invited and requested SAJBD to be part of this project. You will only get that which you want when you work hard, I promise you.”

UJ’s faculty of engineering were at the forefront of this project. SAJBD spokesperson Charisse Zeifert, who was at the opening, said: “When we met Professor Mpedi as he described work that UJ was doing there, we realised that this was a project that we wanted to become involved in.

“We considered the remoteness of the village and how easily areas like these can be neglected and overlooked.

“We wanted to involve ourselves in a project on behalf of one such isolated community where we could make a meaningful impact.”

Residents can be seen with buckets on their heads going to fetch water from communal taps, which are quite a distance from where they live. There are few roads, which make transport difficult to access for residents.

The school does not have sports facilities.

Learning centre to develop ‘forgotten place’

Hanyani headmaster Thifhelimbilu Ndou said they were indebted to the school governing body (SGB), UJ and SAJBD for the success of this project.

“We had a dire need for internet, printing, typing and library. Leading a school without proper resources is a challenge to many of us in rural schools.

“Inadequate resources affect the teaching and learning exercise,” Ndou said.

The SGB chair, Ndivhuwo Mbedzi, warned residents to look after the school’s property.

“I want to promise the donors that we will protect and look after this beautiful learning centre.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that no thug comes near this property. This learning centre has the potential to develop our people who will, in turn, develop this forgotten place,” he said.

– news@citizen.co.za