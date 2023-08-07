By Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
7 Aug 2023
6:30 am
Technology and Science

Navigating the Digital Revolution: Gavin Weale’s inspiring story

By Hein Kaiser

Gavin Weale is dedicated to teaching digital skills and creating opportunities for SA’s youth.

Gavin Weale dignify africa
Gavin Weale. Photo supplied
He’s a words man and content is his present and his future. Best of all, he does it for the love of other people, for Generation Next, and he came to South Africa to realise this ambition. Gavin Weale believes in the transformative power of innovative education. This journalist-turned-entrepreneur has dedicated his life to teaching digital skills and creating opportunities for South Africa’s youth, from Johannesburg to Cape Town, through his organisation, Digify Africa. He’s been on Mzansi soil, settled in Cape Town a dozen years ago, and has never looked back. Originally from the UK, Weale moved to South...

Read more on these topics