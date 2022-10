The Lephalale local municipality in Limpopo has appointed a high-powered delegation to probe allegations of a breach of the code of conduct against its speaker, Grace Morakalala. This after the speaker allegedly used a municipal vehicle for municipal errands and personal benefit against the advice of her principals at the municipality. The vehicle was involved in a car accident. The allegations surfaced when police started investigating the vehicle accident. Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed police were investigating a case of fraud at the municipality. The Citizen has learnt the speaker was denied access to the car by the...

The Citizen has learnt the speaker was denied access to the car by the municipal manager, Maria Cocquyt, since she, the speaker, was receiving a car allowance.

But the speaker allegedly forcefully took the car from the parking lot. The vehicle was involved in an accident a few weeks later.

At the time of the accident, the vehicle was been driven by a driver the authorities had not authorised to drive it and the speaker was not in it.

The relationship between the speaker and the driver of the vehicle is being investigated, The Citizen has learnt.

The accident happened on a Sunday while the car was not being used in the line of duty.

This has lead to accusations of favouritism against municipal bosses. The vehicle at the centre of controversy is a white 1.8-litre Toyota Quest.

The accident allegedly happened on 22 May this year at Botsalanong village, about 15km away from Lebu, where the speaker lives.

“The speaker already receives R14 000 every month as a car allowance, yet she is unable to buy her own car,” said a well-placed source in Lephalale yesterday.

“The municipality also pays for the car’s fuel and maintenance. “Since she took the car in November 2021, the municipality has spent more than R300 000 on fuel, maintenance and traffic fines.”

Contacted for comment, Morakalala confirmed the municipality is investigating her. “I can confirm that the municipality is investigating me because of the car.

“I am afraid I cannot say more on this,” said Morakalala, before ending the phone call. On Monday, the municipality confirmed Morakalala is being investigated.

“The municipality confirms that there are reports regarding the speaker’s vehicle. The matter was put before council on 5 October,” said municipal spokesperson Conscious Chiloane this week.

She said the council has established a committee to investigate allegations of a breach of the code of conduct and to make appropriate recommendations to the council.

“The municipality will not be able to discuss the contents of the reports until the completion of the investigations,” she added.

