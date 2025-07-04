Former Sassa employee jailed for corruption after bribe sting

Limpopo official sentenced to six years for soliciting R1 500 bribe from grant applicant.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has welcomed the six-year direct imprisonment sentence.

It was handed down to a former employee who was convicted of corruption for soliciting a bribe from a disability grant applicant.

Tebogo Floyd Tleane, formerly stationed at Sassa’s office in Polokwane, in Limpopo, was sentenced this week by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane.

The case stemmed from a 2014 incident. In that event, a disability grant applicant reported Tleane for demanding R1 500 to process her application.

Successful sting operation

According to Sassa, its Fraud Management and Compliance Unit launched an internal investigation after receiving the complaint. The matter was swiftly referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks.

“A successful entrapment operation was carried out, resulting in Mr Tleane’s arrest on 12 November 2014,” Sassa said in a statement.

“He was subsequently subjected to an internal disciplinary hearing, which led to his dismissal.”

After numerous court appearances spanning over a decade, Tleane was found guilty of corruption on 14 March 2025.

His bail was increased from R500 to R10 000, and he remained out on bail until sentencing.

On Tuesday, the court sentenced him to six years of direct imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Zero tolerance for corruption

Sassa welcomed the conviction, saying it was a clear demonstration of accountability.

“This conviction sends a clear message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated. Those who abuse their positions of trust will face the full might of the law,” the agency said.

Sassa reaffirmed its commitment to “integrity, transparency, and accountability in all its operations”. It reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption.

