Here is a list of countries with restricted visa access to the United States

The list of features 40 countries, with 26 of them coming from Africa. The US accuses them of not having proper document control.

The United States (US) has tightened its immigration policy, expanding its list of countries subject to full or partial visa restrictions.

The White House released an updated proclamation on Tuesday that designated foreign nationals from 40 countries as undesirable.

Poor document control

United States (US) President Donald Trump added several nations to Proclamation 10949, which is an extension of Executive Order 14161 signed in January.

Trump stated it was necessary to protect the US’ national security and public safety from those wishing to “exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes”.

The relevant nations displayed “woeful inadequacies” in the screening of travellers and the authenticity of documentation presented.

The proclamation states that the nations identified showed that they had poor record-keeping and inadequate law enforcement record controls.

These documents extended to criminal histories, marriage licences, birth certificates, education qualifications, and more.

“[This] results in any non-citizen being able to obtain any civil document from that country, particularly if that person is willing to pay a fee or engage an individual [who specialises] in assisting in such fraud,” states Trump’s proclamation.

It added that investigations have shown those using documents from these nations have been found guilty of crimes such as murder, trafficking, fraud and terrorist activities.

List of restricted nations

Some countries have had their access to the United States fully restricted, while others have had partial restrictions.

Turkmenistan have shown that nations can move from fully to partially restricted, as it has “engaged productively with the US and demonstrated significant progress” in meeting US stipulations.

The following countries have a full suspension of entry for immigrants and non-immigrants:

Afghanistan

Burma

Burkina Faso

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Laos

Mali

Niger

Palestinian Authority

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sudan

South Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Partial restrictions

The following countries have a partial suspension of entry into the US, meaning they are subject to categorical exceptions and case-by-case waivers.

“Consular officers shall reduce the validity [of] any other non-immigrant visa issued to [these] nationals to the extent permitted by law,” stated the proclamation.

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Burundi

Cuba

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Ivory Coast

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The list features 26 African nations.

Exemptions

Exemptions are available for individuals who “would serve a United States national interest” and can only be made by the offices of the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security.

Additionally, athletes, members of athletic teams, coaches, support staff, and their immediate relatives are exempt.

The US is hosting the 2026 Fifa World Cup and 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and travel for those events will also be considered for exemption.

The proclamation is reviewed every 180 days, and this update will be effective from 00.01am on 1 January 2026

The proclamation confirms that existing visas will remain valid.

“No immigrant or non-immigrant visa issued before the applicable effective date of this proclamation shall be revoked pursuant to this proclamation,” it confirmed.

