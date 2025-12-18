Russia warns Trump against ‘fatal mistake’ in Venezuela standoff

Moscow reaffirmed support for Venezuela’s government amid fears of unpredictable consequences from US actions.

Russia on Thursday called on Donald Trump’s administration not to make a “fatal mistake” in the Venezuela crisis, calling for restraint and saying it was in “constant contact” with its ally in Caracas.

US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers in Venezuela this week, marking a new escalation between Washington and the South American country led by leftist authoritarian Nicolas Maduro.

Caracas plays down impact of US move

Venezuela has insisted its crude oil exports were not impacted by the announcement, showing defiance.

Maduro is a friend of the Kremlin and has been a regular guest in Moscow for years.

Moscow’s foreign ministry said it hoped the White House will “not allow a fatal mistake and will refrain from further sliding into a situation that threatens unpredictable consequences for the entire Western hemisphere”.

It called for a “de-escalation” and expressed support for Maduro’s government.

ALSO READ: US slaps sanctions on Maduro relatives as Venezuela war fears build

The Kremlin said it was in “constant contact” with its “ally and partner” Venezuela.

“We, of course, call on all countries of the region to show restraint in order to avoid any unpredictable development in the situation,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Uncertainty over naval blockade and military posture

It is unclear how the blockade will play out with US warships in the Caribbean.

In his announcement earlier this week, Trump also said “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America” – raising fears of a potential US intervention.

The Kremlin has in the past helped prop up Venezuela’s struggling economy.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his support to Maduro in a phone call earlier this month.

NOW READ: Here is a list of countries with restricted visa access to the United States