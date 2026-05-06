Lotto: North-West man claims R9 million jackpot but says he will keep going to work

Two weeks later, North-West man claims his millions

Ithuba has announced that the winner of the Lotto Plus2 draw from 18 April 2026 has officially claimed his millions. He is now R9 945 125.30 richer.

His winning ticket was purchased via a banking app with a R100 wager. He used the manual selection to pick his lucky numbers.

Millions in the bag, but he will keep working for that salary

The North-West winner saw the results on social media before his bank could contact him.

“I recognised the numbers while browsing through social media and immediately checked my ticket to make sure. I could not believe it. I really cannot put into words how I felt in that moment. When the bank later contacted me, it reassured me that my life was truly changing for the better,” said the winner.

He further shared that he intends to maintain stability, continue working and use his winnings to improve the lives of those closest to him.

“I plan to renovate my home and upgrade my parents’ house. They have supported me my entire life, and I am grateful that I can finally do this for them as a gesture of appreciation. I also want to invest some of my winnings for my young children, so their long-term needs are taken care of.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza shared, “At Ithuba, we not only encourage participation in the National Lottery, but also responsible play.”

“When we meet our winners, we ensure that they receive comprehensive support to help them manage their new financial reality.

“Our priority has always been to enable long-term, transformative impact, and through our winner services, we help winners make informed decisions for themselves and their families. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winner and his loved ones.”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to Ithuba for a payout. Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.