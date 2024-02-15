ANC MP Sylvia Lucas apologises for comments on load shedding

Sylvia Lucas says she is feeling the effects of load shedding like all South Africans

ANC MP Sylvia Lucas has apologised to South Africa for a comment she made about load shedding not being a huge concern.

The ANC MP and deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) downplayed the impact of load shedding during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate earlier this week. “Load shedding is not the end of the world,” she said.

This comment saw her receiving heavy criticism for her lack of comprehension on the impact of load shedding on ordinary South Africans, especially those that have suffered serious losses because of the rolling blackouts.

Lucas’ apology

In an interview with SAfm on Thursday, Lucas said she does understand the impact of load shedding.

Lucas said it was important to understand her statements within context, but apologised for coming across as insensitive.

“If that is the case I would really like to apologise to the nation if I came across as someone who is insensitive,” Lucas said.

Lucas said she wanted to tell parliamentarians that electricity had become more accessible to South Africans after 1994 and that before that many South Africans did not have access to power.

“We are coming from a past where it was a luxury to have electricity,” she said.

She further explained that she felt the effects of load shedding like all South Africans.

“People are saying that she probably has solar… the only thing that I bought with my own money is investor for my fridge and for my children so that they can watch TV and to charge,” she said.

She said she was “feeling” load shedding and that she had “sympathy” with those that are experiencing it.

Lucas also indicated that she believed that there was foul play when it comes to increasing and decreasing stages of load shedding.

“Today its stage 1 and the next day its stage 6 without a proper explanation,” she said.

During the Sona debate, she also alluded to sabotage, without delving further into what she was alleging.