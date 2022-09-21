News

Cheryl Kahla
21 Sep 2022
M1 and M2 road closure: Parts of Joburg CBD will be inaccessible on Heritage Day

Motorists will be directed to a diversion route until roads re-open at 12pm on Saturday.

Motorists will be directed to a diversion route until roads re-open at 12pm on Saturday. Photo: iStock

A planned full closure of the M1 and M2 and other roads in Johannesburg CBD will be implemented from Friday for the Absa race.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency released a full list of the streets in Newtown, Marshalltown and Braamfontein which will be closed for the Run Your City Joburg race.

Heritage Day race

Road closures

The 10 km race will kick off at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown on Saturday.

The route will snake through Braamfontein and Marshalltown along the M1 and M2 East.

Run Your City race day on 24 September 2019. Photo: Facebook/Joburg 10K

The closure begins at the Carr Street on-ramp on the M1 to the Joe Slovo Drive off-ramp on the M2 East. No unregistered vehicles will be allowed access.

Friday road closures

Affected roadsTypeTimes
Lilian Ngoyi: from Henry Nxumalo Str to Miriam Makeba StrFull2pm to 12am on Friday
Rahima Moose: from Miriam Makeba Str to Henry Nxumalo StrFull2pm to 12am on Friday
Margaret Mcingana: from Rahima Moosa Str to Lilian Ngoyi StrFull2pm to 12am on Friday

The JRA said:

“Only registered race participants, event organising staff, JMPD officers, security staff and other personnel with the applicable accreditation will be allowed into this section of the motorway”.

JMPD officers will be managing traffic flow, and motorists will be directed to a diversion route until roads re-open at 12pm on Saturday.

Saturday road closures

Affected roadsTypeRoute until 12pm
Carr Str from Henry Nxumalo to Miriam MakebaEastboundVehicles exiting Newtown Junction to use Carr Str West. M1 N traffic diverted to Henry Nxumalo to CBD via Helen Joseph Str. Taxis toward taxi rank via Helen Joseph and Pixely Seme Str
Nelson Mandela Bridge between Carr and BerthaFull ClosureNo access
Queen Elizabeth offramp towards Nelson Mandela Bridge/ Berth Str intersectionFull closureTraffic diverted to Smit Str underpass
Bertha Street from Nelson Mandela Bridge to De Korte StrFull closureTraffic from Juta and Station Streets to Smit Str exit. Traffic allowed southbound towards Bertha. No access from Nelson Mandela Bridge
M1 Southbound from Empire Road offramp to M2 East/Westbound splitFull closureNo access
M31 Heidelberg Road from Harro Road offramp, and End Str to Anderson Str offrampFull closure All traffic diverted to End Street, access via M31 Marshall Str
Simmonds Str from Main Street to Marshall StrFour-Lane closurePartially open to traffic crossing Marshall Str
Pixley Seme Str from Anderson Str to Marshall StrFour-Lane closurePartially open to traffic crossing Marshall Str
Ntemi Piliso Str from Fox Str to Helen Joseph StrFull closurePartially open to traffic crossing Market Str/Albertina Sisulu Road and Commissioner Str

Post-pandemic excitement

The Run Your City Joburg 10K race – founded in 2016 – is hosted by Absa to celebrate Heritage Day. The route follows iconic landmarks in the Johannesburg CBD.

Gerda Steyn said she is “very excited” to take part in the race, “especially because it will be the first time since 2019 that this race will be hosted in Joburg on National Heritage Day.

“I cannot think of a better day to celebrate its return”.

