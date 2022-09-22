Gig Guide: Heritage Day events you don’t want to miss

Lethabo Malatsi

With the much anticipated celebration of Heritage Day in South Africa on Saturday, these are the events to look forward to, whether you are in Johannesburg, Pretoria or even Cape Town.

Heritage Day on 24 September recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of South Africa, bringing together people of different cultural backgrounds and embracing the rainbow nation.

Heritage Gig Guide

Heritage Day with Makhadzi hosted by Doek and Jeans

This Saturday, Makhadzi will host a Doek and Jeans with a touch of heritage. Attendees will enjoy both the Fountains Valley resort’s view, braai and other activities that will take place on the day.

There’ll be great music and a line-up of artists who will entertain the guests.

Date: 24 September

Time: 10am – 20pm

Cost: General tickets- R150 and kids – R70, including cooler box – R80

Where: Fountains Valley, Christian de Witt Ave, Groenkloof 358-Jr, Pretoria, South Africa Location on Google Maps.

Heritage Day at Casalinga

Casalinga is hosting a Heritage Day celebration perfect for families.

There’ll be delicious treats from various food vendors and stalls, and visitors can enjoy an awesome line-up of live music, as well as a collection of entertainment.

However, rugby fanatics will get to enjoy a live rugby match on the big screen, as South Africa (Springboks) takes on Argentina, and what’s rugby without a braai?

There is no entrance fee.

And if you feel like some braaiing, Casalinga is offering guests two different packages: a Braai combo for 2 guests for R450 and a 4 guest combo will cost R900.

Date: Saturday, 24 September.

Time: 10am – 22pm

Where: Casalinga, Rocky Ridge Rd, Muldersdrift, 1739

Heritage Day at Skye

In the spirit of braai and celebrating, Skye Rooftop Bar is expected to host a Heritage Day Braai on Saturday. It promises to be a fun filled afternoon of delicious braai-style food, mouth-watering drinks and stunning views.

Where: The Hyde Hotel Sky Deck & Bar, Sea Point Cape Town, Western Cape

Date: 24 Sep 2022

Time: 12pm

Cost: R395 per person

