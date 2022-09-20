Mabuza expresses concern over carnage on SA roads involving truck accidents

Citizen Reporter

Deputy President David Mabuza has expressed concern over the recent road traffic accidents on South African roads involving trucks.

This after last Friday’s horror crash on the N2 highway in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults who were travelling in a bakkie.

On Monday, another accident took place in KZN on the R66/34 near Ulundi. At least four vehicles were left burning, but there were no reported fatalities.

Mabuza, in his capacity as the acting president on Monday, thanked the rapid response by the KZN provincial government in attending to the needs of the victims’ families.

He underscored the importance of road safety saying that it should be a priority for all road users to curb the high fatality rate as a result of road accidents.

“Every life that is lost on the road is one too many, we, therefore, call on road users to exercise caution and be patient with other road users, in order to save lives,” Mabuza said.

Mabuza further called on every concerned South African not to resort to destruction of property and violent acts against truck drivers.

He said the public should allow authorities to attend to the prevailing challenge on the roads.

“This would include an imbizo with the trucking industry to discuss the challenges faced by drivers and find solutions that will improve safety on the roads for truck drivers and other road users.”

