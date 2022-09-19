WATCH: Woman hauled to safety after truck explosion in KZN

Faizel Patel

Barely a few days after the horrific Pongola accident, another fiery accident almost claimed the life of a woman on the R34 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The woman was hauled to safety from the blazing inferno by person at the scene just after a truck collides into a group of queueing vehicles and bursting into flames.

The accident happened on Monday between Vryheid and Ulundi and involved two trucks and two light motor vehicles.

The road has since been closed and motorists have been advised to use alternate routes.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, with users warning of yet another accident involving a truck and motor vehicle.

Pongola accident

This follows Friday’s crash in which a truck crashed into a bakkie that was transporting children on the N2 highway between Pongola and Itshelejuba.

At least two adults and 18 children were killed in the accident.

The children were all primary school pupils aged between 5 and 12 years old, who were being transported home from school on Friday afternoon on the back of a bakkie when their vehicle collided with a truck.

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to all the families who lost loved ones in this incident and wished survivors a speedy and full recovery.

“We cannot afford to lose such precious lives under any conditions. I hope the investigation into the Pongola incident will shed light on the cause of this tragedy and help us take better care of our children into the future,” Ramaphosa said.

Pongola driver in court

Meanwhile, the case against the truck driver allegedly behind Friday’s horror N2 Pongola crash in which at least 20 people died has been postponed until next week for a bail hearing.

Sibusiso Siyaya made his first court appearance on Monday in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on 20 counts of culpable homicide and a case of negligent driving.

The 28-year-old handed himself over to police on Saturday, after allegedly fleeing from the accident scene.

Revised death toll

It was initially reported that 21 people had died in the horrific crash.

However, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government revised the death toll on Monday to 20 after forensic experts discovered that one body was counted twice.

A visit was undertaken to the accident scene with a team of experts.

Preliminary indications point to human error and failure to adhere to the rules of the road as the cause of this gruesome accident.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe

