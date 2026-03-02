Madlanga Commission could seek arrest warrant for Brown Mogotsi after no show

Brown Mogotsi was due before the Madlanga Commission on Monday but is claiming to be ill.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has suffered another delay after an anticipated witness called in sick.

Brown Mogotsi was scheduled to appear on Monday morning, but at the last minute, informed the commission that he was ill.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels told the media on Monday morning that they would seek an arrest warrant if necessary, as no medical certificate had been produced.

Michaels warned that medical practitioners could also face consequences if found to be issuing false medical certificates.

“We are not going to tolerate a situation where witnesses willy nilly decide that they are sick on the morning of the hearing,” said Michaels.

*This is a developing story

