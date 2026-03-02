News

Home » News

Madlanga Commission could seek arrest warrant for Brown Mogotsi after no show

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

2 March 2026

10:04 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Brown Mogotsi was due before the Madlanga Commission on Monday but is claiming to be ill.

Brown Mogotsi calls in sick to the Madlanga Commission.

General view at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has suffered another delay after an anticipated witness called in sick.

Brown Mogotsi was scheduled to appear on Monday morning, but at the last minute, informed the commission that he was ill.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels told the media on Monday morning that they would seek an arrest warrant if necessary, as no medical certificate had been produced.

Michaels warned that medical practitioners could also face consequences if found to be issuing false medical certificates.

“We are not going to tolerate a situation where witnesses willy nilly decide that they are sick on the morning of the hearing,” said Michaels.

*This is a developing story

NOW READ: ‘We are in two different worlds’: Brown Mogotsi on his undercover life

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Brown Mogotsi Madlanga commission

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced
News Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know
News ‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs
Opinion Russia elephant in Cyril’s room
South Africa ‘It was war’: Men recruited to fight for Russia describe treatment on the frontlines – report

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News