Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has lost support in the Free State and for him to claim the charges he faced in court are a political witch-hunt is nothing but convenient excuse, an expert has said.

Meanwhile, the ninth ANC provincial conference in the Free State this weekend was expected to go ahead despite the chaos that broke out after supporters linked to one of the main candidates for provincial chair, Mxolisi Dukwana, overturned tables when their names did not appear on the list.

No injuries were reported and the party said the gathering would go ahead.

Free State support dropped drastically

University of the Free State analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi said Magashule’s support in the Free State had dropped dramatically and the poor attendance by his followers in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein yesterday was proof of that.

“This is an indication that once you lose power, you also lose support on the ground,” he said.

It was convenient for Magashule to claim a witch-hunt.

“For him to say that is serious and it shows how chaotic the organisation has become.

“He finds himself in the wrong corner of the ANC, but that era when you can hang on an organisation forever is over,” Matebesi said.

Processes unconstitutional

Magashule told journalists the processes in the lead-up to the ANC Free State provincial conference were unconstitutional and there were many irregularities.

He said the nominations process to elect new provincial executive committee was rigged.

Interim provincial committee convenor Dukwana faces off against former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni in a tight race for the provincial chair.

Asbestos tender trial

Magashule yesterday appeared alongside 18 co-accused in the high court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering emanating from an asbestos roofing replacement project.

He alleged the charges were nothing but an attempt by his opponents within the ANC to prevent him from contesting at the ANC national conference last December.

Although he was on the sidelines because of his suspension, Magashule vowed he would be making more noise this year as his political life was still intact and he was rooted in the masses.

“South Africans will see me … stronger. I am innocent and I want everybody to be treated the same, whether you are president or whether you are Ace Magashule, or an ordinary person, the law must treat us the same,” Magashule said.

Matebesi said Magashule was getting a taste of his own medicine because he had prevented his political opponents from contesting against him when he was provincial chair. – ericn@citizen.co.za

