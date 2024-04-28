48 hours in pictures, 28 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Soweto resident Jabulani Msibi is seen standing in front of a mural depicting a South African flag, 27 April 2024, on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, South Africa, as the country celebrates Freedom Day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen