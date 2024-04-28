48 hours in pictures, 28 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Soweto resident Jabulani Msibi is seen standing in front of a mural depicting a South African flag, 27 April 2024, on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, South Africa, as the country celebrates Freedom Day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
MotoGP Italian riders Francesco Bagnaia (L) (Ducati Lenovo Team), first, and Marco Bezzecchi (R) (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), third, celebrate after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz), Spain, 28 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL
A general view of the Ntshingwayo (Chelmsford) Dam’s sluice gates in Newcastle on April 24, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
A Tswana dance group performs for tourists, 27 April 2024, on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, South Africa, as the country celebrates Freedom Day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Supporters of opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) climb on a metallic structure at the Alexandra stadium in Alexandra near Johannesburg, on April 27, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Members of the Big Mask Project march in the parade for the 52nd Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 April 2024. The popular springtime festival began to bring attention to the revitalization of one of Atlanta’s oldest neighborhoods founded in the late 1800s. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Visitors to Vilakazi Street in Soweto poses for a photograph in front of Nelson Mandela’s House, 27 April 2024, on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, South Africa, as the country celebrates Freedom Day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Bus at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) National Election Campaign Bus Launch at Blue Lagoon on April 27, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The launch of the IFP branded election bus comes after the successful launch of the IFP branded helicopter. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Lulu from Witbank painted in IEC colours at Loftus Stadium on April 26, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The South African 2024 General Elections are set to take place on Wednesday, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
A detour sign due to roadworks, alongside a damaged drain, is seen 28 April 2024, in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, at JG Strydom Road. The road has been undergoing roadworks for an extensive period. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Various stuffed animals are on display at a taxidermy stand during the annual HuntEX held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 April 2024. The five-day-long expo is an international consumer exhibition catering to hunters, sport shooters, game farm owners, game breeders, people with personal and defensive protection requirements, outdoorspeople, anglers, and security and trade professionals. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Environmental activists from the group No TAV (a planned high speed train line between Turin and Lyon) burn pictures of world leaders during a protest against the ongoing G7 Energy and Environment summit in Venaria Reale, near Turin, Italy, 28 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO
President Cyril Ramaphosa,Maea Louw and Panyaza Lesufi at the 2024 Freedom Day National Celebration at Union Buildings on April 27, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Freedom Day 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democratic dispensation and commemorates the nation?s first democratic election on 27 April 1994. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
