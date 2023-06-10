MalaMala lodge beneficiaries left out in the cold

By Sipho Mabena

The MalaMala lodge heirs’ discontentment has been blamed on N’Wandlamharhi Communal Property Association’s (CPA) alleged mismanagement.

The darkest cloud hanging over the CPA is its legitimacy. Beneficiaries argue its term expired in 2016 and it continued as an interim structure.

Instead of 15 members as per its constitution, it has seven and is allegedly run by two families. In 2019, the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development noted that Derrick Mthabine is a board member representing the CPA on the MalaMala board of directors.

His brother, Johan, is the CPA chair and their sister Lynette is the treasurer of Mondzo Pty (Ltd).

NOW READ: Zabalaza Mshengu’s land transferred after more than 25 years

Court

Approached for comment, Johan Mthabine forwarded a text from his lawyer saying the matter is in court and they are therefore “not in a position to respond at this stage except to deny the allegations”.

The committee stated that the Mpumalanga rural development and land reform office reported the CPA had not been reporting as required in terms of the CPA Act.

Despite a number of interventions, the CPA has continued not to comply, leading to serious accountability deficiencies and the financial reports have not been prepared in line with the required standards.

The committee was also concerned the CPA had made it impossible for the department to intervene to improve compliance.

Saturday Citizen also understands the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is looking into the affairs of the CPA.

The Mpumalanga department of agriculture, land reform and rural development is yet to respond to questions.

READ MORE: Badirammogo Trust beneficiaries accuse govt, farmer of defrauding them of their equity shares